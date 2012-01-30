MUMBAI Jan 30 India's jeera futures are likely to extend the previous session's losses on Monday on an expected rise in production and as arrivals from the new crop start from next month, analysts said.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* The February jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 2.3 percent at 14,844 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect higher jeera production in 2012 because of increased area under cultivation in top producer Gujarat state. Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to fall on weak demand and the beginning of arrivals from the new season crop in physical markets, analysts said.

* The February pepper closed down 4 percent at 31,205 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to extend the previous session's losses, weighed by expectations of a bumper crop and estimates of a rise in domestic supplies in coming days.

* The April turmeric ended 0.56 percent lower at 4,576 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.

* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season begins in January. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)