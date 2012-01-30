MUMBAI Jan 30 India's jeera futures are
likely to extend the previous session's losses on Monday on an
expected rise in production and as arrivals from the new crop
start from next month, analysts said.
* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December
and harvesting starts from February.
* The February jeera contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 2.3
percent at 14,844 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect higher jeera production in 2012 because of
increased area under cultivation in top producer Gujarat state.
Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in
Gujarat as on Jan. 16.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to fall on weak demand and the
beginning of arrivals from the new season crop in physical
markets, analysts said.
* The February pepper closed down 4 percent at
31,205 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop have started arriving in
small quantities in southern Kerala and Karnataka states.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are likely to extend the previous session's
losses, weighed by expectations of a bumper crop and estimates
of a rise in domestic supplies in coming days.
* The April turmeric ended 0.56 percent lower at
4,576 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to
increased area under the crop in key cultivating regions.
* Turmeric cultivation in India usually starts by the end of
May and continues until August and a lengthy harvesting season
begins in January.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)