MUMBAI Feb 15 India's jeera futures are expected to open up on Wednesday on concerns over output due to adverse weather conditions in key growing areas in the current season and on an expected increase in export demand.

* The March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)closed up 0.69 percent at 14,684 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday.

* Jeera, or cumin, is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in the western Indian state of Gujarat as on Jan. 16.

* A decline in temperature during February in the northwestern state of Rajasthan and Gujarat has raised concerns about yields, which could negate the impact of higher sowing.

PEPPER:

Indian pepper futures are likely to open lower on an expected rise in supplies from new season crop arrivals.

* The most-active pepper for February delivery closed 1.3 percent higher at 29,975 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Supplies have started in small quantities from the new season crop and could peak in another 15 days in southern Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka.

TURMERIC:

Turmeric futures are likely to extend Tuesday's gains on thin arrivals in the physical market and on hopes of a state government buying the spice from farmers to prop up prices.

* The April turmeric contract closed 3.4 percent higher at 5,300 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets. In the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, the biggest producer, many farmers are holding back their produce on hopes the state government would buy the spice from them to support prices. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Deepak Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)