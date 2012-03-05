MUMBAI, March 5 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open lower on Monday due to sluggish domestic demand, mounting supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output, analysts said.

* Around 12,000-15,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at the Unjha spot market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as on Jan. 16, up 50 percent from a year ago.

* The most-active March jeera contract ended 1.54 percent lower at 13,630 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open weak on higher supplies in the domestic markets and estimates of a bumper crop.

* The April turmeric contract last ended 0.25 percent up at 4,706 rupees per 100 kg on some local demand.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open higher due to thin domestic supplies as farmers hold back stocks hoping for a further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.

* The most-active pepper March contract ended 4 percent higher at 38,650 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)