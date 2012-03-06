MUMBAI, March 6 Indian pepper futures climbed to a record high for the second session in a row on Tuesday, as farmers sat on stocks anticipating a further rise in prices due to robust demand and an expected drop in output.

* At 3 p.m, the most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 4 percent at 41,810 rupees per 100 kg, an all-time contract high.

* "Farmers are not releasing their produce," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities. "Overall demand is very strong and prices may touch 42,500 rupees by the end of this week."

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 737 rupees to 40,274 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell more than 2 percent, weighed by mounting supplies from an expected bumper crop.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to further increase in the coming days, said Punamchand Gupta, a trader in the southern state.

* The April turmeric contract was down 2.06 percent at 4,564 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. In the spot market in Nizamabad, turmeric fell 18 rupees to 4,353 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures rebounded more than 1 percent on short covering after hitting a contract low in early trade. Supplies in the spot market rose on the back of a good crop.

* The March jeera contract was up 1.21 percent at 13,555 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting 13,350 rupees.

* The contract is still down nearly 4 percent since the start of the month.

* "Prices may touch 13,800 rupees on short covering, but the short-term trend remains bearish," said Hudani from Kotak Commodities.

* In the key Unjha spot market in Gujarat, jeera rose 14 rupees to 13,872 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated from October to December and harvesting starts from February. Sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)