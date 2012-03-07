MUMBAI, March 7 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to edge up on Wednesday on some short-covering but rising supplies in the spot market on the back of a good crop could weigh on sentiment, analysts said.

* The most-active March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.54 percent higher at 13,465 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday. It has fallen nearly 4 percent since the start of the month.

* Around 12,000-15,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and harvesting starts from February.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to open lower, weighed by mounting supplies from an expected bumper crop.

* The April turmeric contract last ended 2.32 percent down at 4,552 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to increase in the coming days,traders said.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open higher as farmers sat on stocks anticipating a further rise in prices due to robust demand and an expected drop in output.

* The most-active pepper March contract ended 3.44 percent higher at 41,585 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session after hitting all-time contract high of 41,810 rupees earlier in the day.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)