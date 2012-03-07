MUMBAI, March 7 India's jeera, or cumin
seed, futures are expected to edge up on Wednesday on some
short-covering but rising supplies in the spot market on the
back of a good crop could weigh on sentiment, analysts said.
* The most-active March jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.54
percent higher at 13,465 rupees per 100 kg on Tuesday. It has
fallen nearly 4 percent since the start of the month.
* Around 12,000-15,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop
have been arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat. Jeera
is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and
harvesting starts from February.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures are expected to open lower, weighed by
mounting supplies from an expected bumper crop.
* The April turmeric contract last ended 2.32
percent down at 4,552 rupees per 100 kg.
* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg
each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected
to increase in the coming days,traders said.
* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent
on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in
acreage.
PEPPER
Pepper futures are likely to open higher as farmers sat on
stocks anticipating a further rise in prices due to robust
demand and an expected drop in output.
* The most-active pepper March contract ended 3.44
percent higher at 41,585 rupees per 100 kg in the previous
session after hitting all-time contract high of 41,810 rupees
earlier in the day.
* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of
domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes
last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)