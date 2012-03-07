MUMBAI, March 7 Indian pepper futures jumped to a new record high for the third straight session on Wednesday as farmers held back stocks anticipating a further rise in prices, squeezing supplies at a time when output is already expected to be lower.

* At 4 p.m, the most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.31 percent at 42,775 rupees per 100 kg after hitting an all-time contract high of 43,485 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Supply position is very tight. Production is lower which is keeping prices high," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi,a key market in Kerala.

* Industry officials are estimating domestic pepper output at 43,000-45,000 tonnes for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper gained 377 rupees to 40,847 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose in the afternoon trade due to short-covering after prices fell nearly 6 percent this month, though mounting supplies in the spot arrested the gains.

* The April turmeric contract was up 0.66 percent at 4,582 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Short-covering is seen in turmeric futures after recent drop in prices. Overall trend still remains bearish due to a bumper output," 0said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to further increase in the coming days, traders said.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell to a new contract low as physical supplies mounted from a good crop this year.

* The March jeera contract was down 0.59 percent at 13,375 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 13,265 rupees.

* "Our medium-term outlook continues to be weak ... Arrivals will also put pressure on prices. In addition to this, huge stocks in exchange warehouses will weigh," Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Wednesday.

* In the key Unjha spot market in Gujarat, jeera fell 43 rupees to 13,792 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated from October to December and harvesting starts from February. Sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)