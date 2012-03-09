MUMBAI, March 9 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open lower on Friday on rising physical supplies following a good crop.

* The most-active March jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 1.09 percent lower at 13,317.50 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday.

* Indian markets were closed on Thursday for a local holiday.

* Around 15,000-20,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at the Unjha market in Gujarat. Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and harvested from February.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are expected to open lower as mounting supplies from an expected bumper crop and weak spot demand weighed on sentiment.

* The April turmeric contract last ended 0.61 percent higher at 4,580 rupees per 100 kg due to short-covering.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to increase further in the coming days, traders said.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are likely to open higher as farmers held back stocks anticipating a further rise in prices, squeezing supplies at a time when the output is expected to be lower.

* The most-active pepper March contract ended 2.91 percent higher at 43,025 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session. It hit an all-time contract high of 43,485 rupees on Wednesday.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)