MUMBAI, March 15 Pepper futures were trading higher on Thursday as lower daily supplies in the domestic market and dwindling stocks triggered buying, analysts said.

* Supplies are low in the domestic market as farmers have been holding back stocks anticipating further price increases due to lower estimated output.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery was 2.29 percent higher at 42,480 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is good but supplies are insufficient. Supply situation is weak globally and this is keeping prices firm," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi,a key market in Kerala.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper fell 97 rupees to 40,035 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures in India dropped due to higher supplies amid expectations of an increase in output this year while a drop in spot prices weighed.

* At 2:58 p.m., the most-traded jeera for April delivery fell 0.59 percent to 13,167.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera prices are likely to remain under pressure because of rising supplies in the local market. Harvesting is going on and arrivals will increase further," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a leading market in Gujarat.

* About 27,000-28,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily in the Unjha spot market in Gujarat, of which 20,000-22,000 gets traded.

* Spot traders expect prices to fall by another 200-300 rupees due to higher supplies.

* In Unjha, jeera fell 79 rupees to 13,417 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and harvesting starts from February.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell, weighed by increasing domestic supplies in the spot market from the new season crop and on expectations of a bumper crop.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* The turmeric for April contract was trading down 1.29 percent at 4,276 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is very weak because buyers expect prices to fall further on rising supplies," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric dropped 93 rupees to 4,013 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)