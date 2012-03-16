MUMBAI, March 15 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures are expected to open lower on Friday on rising domestic supplies due to an expected higher output this year, analysts said.

* The most-active April jeera contract ended 0.53 percent lower at 13,175 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* About 27,000-28,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily in the Unjha market in Gujarat, of which 20,000-22,000 gets traded.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Cumin was sowed in Gujarat on 368,000 hectares as of Jan. 16, up 50 percent from a year ago.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures are likely to open down, weighed by increasing domestic supplies in the spot market from the new season crop and on expectations of a bumper crop.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to rise further, they said.

* The April turmeric contract last ended 1.01 percent lower at 4,288 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders and analysts expect a bigger crop in 2012 due to increased area under the crop in the major cultivating regions.

PEPPER

Pepper futures are seen opening higher as lower daily supplies in the domestic market and dwindling stocks are seen supporting buying.

* Supplies are down as farmers are holding back stocks awaiting a further rise in prices due to an estimated drop in output.

* Pepper April contract ended 2.20 percent higher at 42,460 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma;Editing by Subhadip Sircar)