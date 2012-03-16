MUMBAI, March 16 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures in India were down on Friday because of higher arrivals in the domestic market on a likely increase in output this year.

* The fall was, however, restricted as the futures prices were lower than the spot rates, analysts said.

* At 3:18 p.m, the most-traded jeera for April delivery fell 0.17 percent to 13,152.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha, a key trading market in Gujarat, jeera was at 13,325 rupees per 100 kg, down 148 rupees.

* "Arrivals are high in spot but any sharp fall is not seen because futures are at a discount to spot prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Analysts also see today's low of 13,000 rupees as a strong support level.

* About 28,000-30,000 bags of 60 kg each from the new crop have been arriving daily at Unjha.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter, from October to December, and harvesting starts from February.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures declined, as traders sold due to mounting domestic spot supplies from the new season crop and expectations of a bumper crop.

* Daily arrivals have reached about 15,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh, and are expected to rise further, traders said.

* The turmeric for April contract was trading down 0.37 percent at 4,272 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders are not interested in buying because prices may fall further with rising supplies," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric declined 37 rupees to 3,997 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell on profit-taking after prices rose more than 6 percent this month while a marginal rise in supplies from Karnataka also weighed on sentiment.

* Overall supplies have been low in the domestic market since the start of the season because of reduced arrivals from farmers expecting further price increases due to lower estimated output.

* The most-active pepper for April delivery was 0.40 percent lower at 42,290 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Profit-taking is weighing on prices as prices have gone up significantly in the past month," said Hudani.

* Hudani expects pepper April contract to fall to 40,000 rupees in short term.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In the Kochi spot market in Kerala, pepper rose 428 rupees to 40,475 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)