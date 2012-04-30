MUMBAI, April 30 Indian cumin seeds, or jeera,
futures rose on Monday afternoon due to a fall in the domestic
spot supplies as farmers awaited some improvement in prices
while export demand also supported the upside, analysts said.
* On Monday, domestic supplies at Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat, reduced to around 20,000 bags of 60 kg and are likely
to remain in the same range for another two weeks, they said.
* On an average, daily spot supplies are in the range of
17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, down from more than 30,000 bags
during the start of the month.
* "Stockists are expected to enter the market at these
levels because prices are attractive. Jeera prices are likely to
remain steady to firm in the short term," said Chowda Reddy,
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December
and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of
60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.
* At 3 p.m, the most active May jeera on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.74
percent at 12,330 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Unjha, spot prices for jeera slipped 20 rupees to
12,718 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were rangebound in the afternoon trade as
thin spot supplies supported buying but weak overseas demand due
to higher prices of Indian produce in the international market
weighed on sentiment, traders said.
* Spot supplies have been low in the local market due to a
fall in the output. Pepper output in India is expected to be at
around 43,000 tonnes, they said.
* "Trading activities are very thin in absence of clear cues
in the market. Farmers may improve supplies if prices go above
40,000 rupees," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key
market in Kerala.
* The most active pepper for May delivery was 0.13
percent higher at 37,430 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, spot prices fell 57 rupees to 37,728 rupees per
100 kg due to sluggish trading activities.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell tracking weak demand in the local
market on the back of higher production after farmers expanded
area under cultivation. Subdued overseas demand also weighed on
prices.
* "Overall sentiment is weak because production is very
high. Supplies are also good in the market," said Reddy adding
prices may fall to 3,480 rupees in short term due to selling
pressure.
* The May turmeric contract was down 0.51 percent at
3,542 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders are staying away waiting for prices to stabilise.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric was
trading at 3,272 rupees per 100 kg down 48 rupees.
* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top
producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to
83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)