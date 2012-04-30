MUMBAI, April 30 Indian cumin seeds, or jeera, futures rose on Monday afternoon due to a fall in the domestic spot supplies as farmers awaited some improvement in prices while export demand also supported the upside, analysts said.

* On Monday, domestic supplies at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, reduced to around 20,000 bags of 60 kg and are likely to remain in the same range for another two weeks, they said.

* On an average, daily spot supplies are in the range of 17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, down from more than 30,000 bags during the start of the month.

* "Stockists are expected to enter the market at these levels because prices are attractive. Jeera prices are likely to remain steady to firm in the short term," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

* At 3 p.m, the most active May jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.74 percent at 12,330 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha, spot prices for jeera slipped 20 rupees to 12,718 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were rangebound in the afternoon trade as thin spot supplies supported buying but weak overseas demand due to higher prices of Indian produce in the international market weighed on sentiment, traders said.

* Spot supplies have been low in the local market due to a fall in the output. Pepper output in India is expected to be at around 43,000 tonnes, they said.

* "Trading activities are very thin in absence of clear cues in the market. Farmers may improve supplies if prices go above 40,000 rupees," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* The most active pepper for May delivery was 0.13 percent higher at 37,430 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot prices fell 57 rupees to 37,728 rupees per 100 kg due to sluggish trading activities.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell tracking weak demand in the local market on the back of higher production after farmers expanded area under cultivation. Subdued overseas demand also weighed on prices.

* "Overall sentiment is weak because production is very high. Supplies are also good in the market," said Reddy adding prices may fall to 3,480 rupees in short term due to selling pressure.

* The May turmeric contract was down 0.51 percent at 3,542 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders are staying away waiting for prices to stabilise.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric was trading at 3,272 rupees per 100 kg down 48 rupees.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)