MUMBAI May 2 Indian cumin seeds, or jeera, futures rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday afternoon on strong overseas demand amid a squeeze in the spot supplies as farmers awaited some improvement in prices, said analysts and traders.

* On Wednesday, domestic supplies at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, reduced to around 18,000 bags of 60 kg, they said.

* On an average, daily spot supplies are in the range of 17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, down from more than 30,000 bags during the start of the April.

* "As prices have started improving, supplies could increase by next week. Export demand is very good at these prices and are likely to keep prices firm," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.

* At 3 p.m, the most active May jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 3.83 percent at 12,825 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha, spot prices for jeera gained 96 rupees to 12,825 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose due to slack domestic supplies on the back of a decline in the output while reduced penalty on delivery defaults aided sentiment, traders said.

* India's NCDEX has cut the penalty on delivery defaults in chana or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.

* Spot supplies have been low in the local market due to a fall in the output. Pepper output in India is expected to be at around 43,000 tonnes, they said.

* "A reduction in the penalty on seller's default after a sharp rise in prices is supporting the upside in prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* The most active pepper for May delivery was 0.73 percent higher at 37,130 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices fell 136 rupees to 37,558 rupees per 100 kg due to sluggish trading activities.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures bounced back from a fresh contract low hit early on Wednesday due to increased stockists buying and a fall in the daily supplies outweighing higher production after farmers expanded area under cultivation.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, 8,000 bags of 70 kg each arrived on Wednesday against 12,000-15,000 bags around three weeks ago.

* "These levels are very attractive for stockists who are buying to stock for the long term. These stockists will release their produce when spot supplies would completely dry up," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The May turmeric contract was up 0.80 percent at 3,536 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 3,472 rupees.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric was trading at 3,211 rupees per 100 kg down 55 rupees.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)