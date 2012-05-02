MUMBAI May 2 Indian cumin seeds, or jeera,
futures rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday afternoon on
strong overseas demand amid a squeeze in the spot supplies as
farmers awaited some improvement in prices, said analysts and
traders.
* On Wednesday, domestic supplies at Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat, reduced to around 18,000 bags of 60 kg, they said.
* On an average, daily spot supplies are in the range of
17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, down from more than 30,000 bags
during the start of the April.
* "As prices have started improving, supplies could increase
by next week. Export demand is very good at these prices and are
likely to keep prices firm," said Arvind Patel, a trader from
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December
and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of
60 kg each, up 38 percent on year.
* At 3 p.m, the most active May jeera on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 3.83
percent at 12,825 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Unjha, spot prices for jeera gained 96 rupees to 12,825
rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose due to slack domestic supplies on the
back of a decline in the output while reduced penalty on
delivery defaults aided sentiment, traders said.
* India's NCDEX has cut the penalty on delivery defaults in
chana or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.
* Spot supplies have been low in the local market due to a
fall in the output. Pepper output in India is expected to be at
around 43,000 tonnes, they said.
* "A reduction in the penalty on seller's default after a
sharp rise in prices is supporting the upside in prices," said
Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* The most active pepper for May delivery was 0.73
percent higher at 37,130 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices fell 136
rupees to 37,558 rupees per 100 kg due to sluggish trading
activities.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures bounced back from a fresh contract low hit
early on Wednesday due to increased stockists buying and a fall
in the daily supplies outweighing higher production after
farmers expanded area under cultivation.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, 8,000 bags
of 70 kg each arrived on Wednesday against 12,000-15,000 bags
around three weeks ago.
* "These levels are very attractive for stockists who are
buying to stock for the long term. These stockists will release
their produce when spot supplies would completely dry up," said
Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* The May turmeric contract was up 0.80 percent at
3,536 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 3,472
rupees.
* At Nizamabad, turmeric was trading at 3,211 rupees per 100
kg down 55 rupees.
* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top
producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to
83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)