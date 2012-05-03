MUMBAI May 3 Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures gained more than 3 percent on Thursday afternoon, buoyed by strong export demand amid a decline in spot arrivals, analysts and traders said.

* Daily average spot supplies are in the range of 17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, down from more than 30,000 bags at the start of April.

* "Export demand is good at these prices but supplies have come down. Local buying has also picked up on hopes of a further rise in prices," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* At 2:30 p.m, the most active May jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 3.17 percent at 13,255 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts expect the jeera May contract to touch 13,250 rupees by the end of the day.

* In Unjha, spot prices gained 169 rupees to 13,019 rupees per 100 kg.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up as bullish cues from the spot market due to thin arrivals and depleting stocks supported buying, though weak export demand hurt some appetite.

* Indian pepper is receiving poor export demand because it is offered at a premium to its competitors in the international market.

* Spot supplies have been low in the local market due to a fall in output. Pepper output in India is expected to be at around 43,000 tonnes, they said.

* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana, rapeseed, soybean and pepper from Thursday, in a move to curb excessive volatility in prices.

* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.

* "Export demand is poor because Indian produce is very expensive but any fall is unlikely because availability is very low," said Rao.

* The most active pepper for May delivery was trading up 1.49 to 37,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices gained 278 rupees to 37,550 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent on some bargain hunting after it hit a contract low in the previous session, while a fall in daily supplies also supported the rise.

* Domestic supplies have declined in the spot markets as farmers sat on their produce waiting for some recovery in prices. Prices have fallen more than 30 percent so far from the contract high of 5,192 rupees touched on Feb. 13.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against 12,000-15,000 bags around three weeks ago.

* Analysts expect turmeric prices to recover in the short term because of a decline in supplies and the most traded May contract is seen touching 3,650 rupees by the end of the session.

* The May turmeric contract was up 2.05 percent at 3,590 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric was trading at 3,240 rupees per 100 kg up 24 rupees in Nizamabad.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)