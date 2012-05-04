MUMBAI May 4 Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on Friday on some profit-booking after a 5 percent rise in prices this week and on concerns the government might take action to reduce volatility in futures trade, analysts and traders said.

* "There are talks that the government may probe excess volatility in futures trade. Selling is seen across most of the farm commodities," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Media reports said the commodities regulator had submitted a report on alleged price irregularities to the government on Thursday. The Forward Markets Commission was not immediately available to comment. The consumer affairs ministry, which also keeps eye on commodity futures market, was also not immediately available for comment.

* At 3:36 p.m, the most active May jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.22 percent at 12,980 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily average spot supplies are in the range of 17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, down from more than 30,000 bags at the start of April.

* In Unjha, spot prices gained 55 rupees to 13,079 rupees per 100 kg on a fall in arrivals.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.

PEPPER

Pepper futures also fell on the possibility of regulatory action to curb price volatility, and on weak cues from the spot market where local and export demand was sluggish.

* Export demand is weak for Indian pepper because it is offered at a premium to its competitors in the international market.

* "Export demand has been weak from quite a long time because of higher Indian prices," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* The most active pepper for May delivery was trading down 2.13 to 37,370 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot prices fell 127 rupees to 38,026 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana, rapeseed, soybean and pepper from Thursday, in a move to curb excessive volatility in prices.

* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures edged up on some bargain buying, supported by improved local and spot demand, while a fall in daily supplies also helped.

* Domestic supplies have declined in the spot markets as farmers wait for a recovery in prices. Prices have fallen more than 28 percent so far from the contract high of 5,192 rupees touched on Feb. 13.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against 12,000-15,000 bags around three weeks ago.

* Analysts expect turmeric prices to recover in the short term because of a decline in spot supplies.

* The May turmeric contract edged up 0.11 percent at 3,664 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric was trading at 3,293 rupees per 100 kg up 40 rupees in Nizamabad.

* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)