MUMBAI May 4 Indian cumin seed, or jeera,
futures fell on Friday on some profit-booking after a 5 percent
rise in prices this week and on concerns the government might
take action to reduce volatility in futures trade, analysts and
traders said.
* "There are talks that the government may probe excess
volatility in futures trade. Selling is seen across most of the
farm commodities," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG
Wealth Management.
* Media reports said the commodities regulator had submitted
a report on alleged price irregularities to the government on
Thursday. The Forward Markets Commission was not immediately
available to comment. The consumer affairs ministry, which also
keeps eye on commodity futures market, was also not immediately
available for comment.
* At 3:36 p.m, the most active May jeera on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.22 percent at 12,980 rupees per 100 kg.
* Daily average spot supplies are in the range of
17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, down
from more than 30,000 bags at the start of April.
* In Unjha, spot prices gained 55 rupees to 13,079 rupees
per 100 kg on a fall in arrivals.
* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December
and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of
60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.
PEPPER
Pepper futures also fell on the possibility of regulatory
action to curb price volatility, and on weak cues from the spot
market where local and export demand was sluggish.
* Export demand is weak for Indian pepper because it is
offered at a premium to its competitors in the international
market.
* "Export demand has been weak from quite a long time
because of higher Indian prices," said Manikant Khona, a trader
from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* The most active pepper for May delivery was
trading down 2.13 to 37,370 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, spot prices fell 127 rupees to 38,026 rupees per
100 kg.
* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana,
rapeseed, soybean and pepper from Thursday, in a move to curb
excessive volatility in prices.
* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery
defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures edged up on some bargain buying, supported
by improved local and spot demand, while a fall in daily
supplies also helped.
* Domestic supplies have declined in the spot markets as
farmers wait for a recovery in prices. Prices have fallen more
than 28 percent so far from the contract high of 5,192 rupees
touched on Feb. 13.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals
have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against
12,000-15,000 bags around three weeks ago.
* Analysts expect turmeric prices to recover in the short
term because of a decline in spot supplies.
* The May turmeric contract edged up 0.11 percent at
3,664 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric was trading at 3,293 rupees per 100 kg up 40
rupees in Nizamabad.
* Turmeric output in Andhra Pradesh, the country's top
producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to
83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)