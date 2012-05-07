MUMBAI May 7 Indian pepper futures dropped in afternoon trade on Monday due to weak overseas demand because of their relatively higher prices in the international market, while weak spot prices added to the fall, analysts said.

* Export demand is weak for Indian pepper because it is offered at a premium of around $100-200 per tonnes to its competitors in the international market.

* "Market movement is sluggish because Indian pepper is offered at a premium in the international market. Even local exporters are importing from cheap destinations and then re-exporting it to various countries," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* At 3:50 p.m, the most active pepper for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.47 to 37,280 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices fell 362.5 rupees to 37,561 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana, rapeseed, soybean and pepper from May 3, in a move to curb excessive volatility in prices.

* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.

JEERA

Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose on reduced spot supplies in the domestic market after the arrival season came to an end and due to a pick up in overseas demand on the back of competitive prices, analysts and traders said.

* "Trend is up because supplies have come down. At the same time export demand is strong from Bangladesh and few other countries," said Mittal.

* The most active May jeera was up 0.45 percent at 13,315 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily average spot supplies are in the range of 17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, down from more than 30,000 bags at the start of April.

* In Unjha, spot prices gained 66 rupees to 13,275 rupees per 100 kg on a fall in arrivals.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were up, supported by improved demand from local buyers amid a decline in daily supplies.

* Domestic supplies have declined in the spot markets as farmers wait for a recovery in prices.

* "Stockists are very active at these prices. Demand is good but supplies are not sufficient to meet the demand and this is supporting the upside in turmeric," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against 12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.

* The May turmeric contract gained 1.60 percent to trade at 3,680 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric was trading at 3,351 rupees per 100 kg up 63 rupees in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)