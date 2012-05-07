MUMBAI May 7 Indian pepper futures dropped in
afternoon trade on Monday due to weak overseas demand because of
their relatively higher prices in the international market,
while weak spot prices added to the fall, analysts said.
* Export demand is weak for Indian pepper because it is
offered at a premium of around $100-200 per tonnes to its
competitors in the international market.
* "Market movement is sluggish because Indian pepper is
offered at a premium in the international market. Even local
exporters are importing from cheap destinations and then
re-exporting it to various countries," said Shikha Mittal,
analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* At 3:50 p.m, the most active pepper for May delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was trading down 0.47 to 37,280 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices fell 362.5
rupees to 37,561 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana,
rapeseed, soybean and pepper from May 3, in a move to curb
excessive volatility in prices.
* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery
defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.
JEERA
Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose on reduced spot
supplies in the domestic market after the arrival season came to
an end and due to a pick up in overseas demand on the back of
competitive prices, analysts and traders said.
* "Trend is up because supplies have come down. At the same
time export demand is strong from Bangladesh and few other
countries," said Mittal.
* The most active May jeera was up 0.45 percent at
13,315 rupees per 100 kg.
* Daily average spot supplies are in the range of
17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, down
from more than 30,000 bags at the start of April.
* In Unjha, spot prices gained 66 rupees to 13,275 rupees
per 100 kg on a fall in arrivals.
* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December
and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of
60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were up, supported by improved demand from
local buyers amid a decline in daily supplies.
* Domestic supplies have declined in the spot markets as
farmers wait for a recovery in prices.
* "Stockists are very active at these prices. Demand is good
but supplies are not sufficient to meet the demand and this is
supporting the upside in turmeric," said Chowda Reddy, a senior
analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals
have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against
12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.
* The May turmeric contract gained 1.60 percent to
trade at 3,680 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric was trading at 3,351 rupees per 100 kg up 63
rupees in Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)