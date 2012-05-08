MUMBAI May 8 Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose more than 1 percent in afternoon trade on Tuesday as daily spot supplies fell after the arrival season came to an end, analysts and traders said.

* Strong overseas demand due to attractive prices from India also boosted appetite.

* "Buying is strong in the spot market, especially from the exporters. Supplies have reduced and are expected to decline further because arrival season has already come to an end," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* At 1:20 p.m, the most active June jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)was up 1.68 percent at 14,075 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily average spot supplies are in the range of 17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, down from more than 30,000 bags at the start of April.

* In Unjha, spot prices rose 261 rupees to 13,496 rupees per 100 kg.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.

PEPPER

Pepper futures edged up on some bargain buying, triggered by slack supplies in the spot market due to lower output and depleting stocks, though weak overseas demand restricted the gains, analysts said.

* The pepper June contract has fallen more than 5 percent so far since the beginning of April.

* Export demand is weak for Indian pepper because it is offered at a premium of around $100-200 per tonnes to its competitors in the international market.

* "Supplies have been very low but weakness in export orders are weighing on prices. Prices are likely to trade steady to firm in the short term," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* The most active pepper for June delivery on NCDEX was trading up 0.46 to 38,040 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, spot prices rose 60 rupees to 37,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana, rapeseed, soybean and pepper from May 3, in a move to curb excessive volatility in prices.

* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were lower due to a fall in overseas enquires and as an increase in area under cultivation led to expectations of higher production.

* However, a decline in the spot supplies after farmers held back stocks on hopes of better prices restricted the losses.

* "Buying at lower levels could lend support to the prices. However, good crop prospects for the season could weigh on the sentiments along with steady demand," said Kotak Commodities in their research note on Tuesday.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against 12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.

* The June turmeric contract fell 0.62 percent to trade at 3,870 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric was trading almost steady at 3,371 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)