MUMBAI May 8 Indian cumin seed, or jeera,
futures rose more than 1 percent in afternoon trade on Tuesday
as daily spot supplies fell after the arrival season came to an
end, analysts and traders said.
* Strong overseas demand due to attractive prices from India
also boosted appetite.
* "Buying is strong in the spot market, especially from the
exporters. Supplies have reduced and are expected to decline
further because arrival season has already come to an end," said
Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat state.
* At 1:20 p.m, the most active June jeera on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)was up 1.68
percent at 14,075 rupees per 100 kg.
* Daily average spot supplies are in the range of
17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, down from more than 30,000 bags at
the start of April.
* In Unjha, spot prices rose 261 rupees to 13,496 rupees per
100 kg.
* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December
and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of
60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.
PEPPER
Pepper futures edged up on some bargain buying, triggered by
slack supplies in the spot market due to lower output and
depleting stocks, though weak overseas demand restricted the
gains, analysts said.
* The pepper June contract has fallen more than 5
percent so far since the beginning of April.
* Export demand is weak for Indian pepper because it is
offered at a premium of around $100-200 per tonnes to its
competitors in the international market.
* "Supplies have been very low but weakness in export orders
are weighing on prices. Prices are likely to trade steady to
firm in the short term," said Manikant Khona, a trader from
Kochi, a key market in Kerala.
* The most active pepper for June delivery on NCDEX
was trading up 0.46 to 38,040 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, spot prices rose 60 rupees to 37,760 rupees per
100 kg.
* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana,
rapeseed, soybean and pepper from May 3, in a move to curb
excessive volatility in prices.
* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery
defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were lower due to a fall in overseas
enquires and as an increase in area under cultivation led to
expectations of higher production.
* However, a decline in the spot supplies after farmers held
back stocks on hopes of better prices restricted the losses.
* "Buying at lower levels could lend support to the prices.
However, good crop prospects for the season could weigh on the
sentiments along with steady demand," said Kotak Commodities in
their research note on Tuesday.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals
have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against
12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.
* The June turmeric contract fell 0.62 percent to
trade at 3,870 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric was trading almost steady at 3,371 rupees per 100
kg in Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)