MUMBAI May 9 Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures were slightly up in afternoon trade on Wednesday on a decline in daily spot supplies as the arrival season came to an end, analysts and traders said.

* Strong overseas demand due to attractive prices from India also boosted appetite.

* "Supplies are low and would decline further by the end of this month. Prices are likely to remain firm in the short term," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* At 3:24 p.m, the most active June jeera on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.37 percent at 14,095 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily average spot supplies are in the range of 17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, down from more than 30,000 bags at the start of April.

* In Unjha, spot prices fell 11 rupees to 13,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up on a squeeze in domestic supplies due to lower output and depleting stocks, analysts said. Weak overseas demand, however, restricted the gains.

* Export demand is weak for Indian pepper because it is offered at a premium of around $100-200 per tonnes to its competitors in the international market.

* "Activities are less in pepper market due to absence of clear cues. Export demand is not picking up because India is offering at higher premiums," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* The most active pepper for June delivery on the NCDEX was trading up 0.33 to 37,775 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices fell 134 rupees to 37,624 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana, rapeseed, soybean and pepper from May 3, in a move to curb excessive volatility in prices.

* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on buying triggered by a fall in daily spot supplies, though expectations of higher production due to an increase in area under cultivation capped the gains.

* Farmers have held back stocks on hopes of better prices.

* "Stockists are buying actively as they are expecting prices to rise further and stay firm in short term. Government may also start procurement in coming weeks to support prices," said Mittal.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against 12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.

* The June turmeric contract rose 1.45 percent to trade at 3,914 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric was trading 43 rupees higher at 3,406 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)