MUMBAI May 9 Indian cumin seed, or jeera,
futures were slightly up in afternoon trade on Wednesday on a
decline in daily spot supplies as the arrival season came to an
end, analysts and traders said.
* Strong overseas demand due to attractive prices from India
also boosted appetite.
* "Supplies are low and would decline further by the end of
this month. Prices are likely to remain firm in the short term,"
said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat state.
* At 3:24 p.m, the most active June jeera on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.37
percent at 14,095 rupees per 100 kg.
* Daily average spot supplies are in the range of
17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, down from more than 30,000 bags at
the start of April.
* In Unjha, spot prices fell 11 rupees to 13,470 rupees per
100 kg.
* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December
and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of
60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were up on a squeeze in domestic supplies due
to lower output and depleting stocks, analysts said. Weak
overseas demand, however, restricted the gains.
* Export demand is weak for Indian pepper because it is
offered at a premium of around $100-200 per tonnes to its
competitors in the international market.
* "Activities are less in pepper market due to absence of
clear cues. Export demand is not picking up because India is
offering at higher premiums," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at
Karvy Comtrade.
* The most active pepper for June delivery on the
NCDEX was trading up 0.33 to 37,775 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices fell 134
rupees to 37,624 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana,
rapeseed, soybean and pepper from May 3, in a move to curb
excessive volatility in prices.
* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery
defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on buying triggered by a fall in daily
spot supplies, though expectations of higher production due to
an increase in area under cultivation capped the gains.
* Farmers have held back stocks on hopes of better prices.
* "Stockists are buying actively as they are expecting
prices to rise further and stay firm in short term. Government
may also start procurement in coming weeks to support prices,"
said Mittal.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals
have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against
12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.
* The June turmeric contract rose 1.45 percent to
trade at 3,914 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric was trading 43 rupees higher at 3,406 rupees
per 100 kg in Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)