MUMBAI May 10 Turmeric futures touched their daily permissible upper limit of 4 percent on Thursday on strong buying, supported by a decline in daily spot supplies and expectations of a further rise in prices, analysts and traders said.

* Farmers have been holding back stocks on hopes of a further improvement in prices.

* "Prices are at attractive levels and traders have started accumulating hoping for good prices in the long term," said Faiyaz Hudani, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Hudani expects the June turmeric contract to touch 4,200 rupees in the short term.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against 12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.

* At 2:30 p.m., the June turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 4 percent to trade at 4,052 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric was trading 129 rupees higher at 3,543 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose on dwindling supplies due to lower output and depleting stocks, analysts said.

* The most active pepper for June delivery on the NCDEX was trading up 1.17 to 38,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It looks bullish because supplies are very thin. Prices may touch 39,000-40,000 rupees in short term," said Hudani.

* Export demand however, is weak for Indian pepper because it is offered at a premium of around $100-200 per tonnes to its competitors in the international market.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices fell 82 rupees to 37,660 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana, rapeseed, soybean and pepper from May 3, in a move to curb excessive volatility in prices.

* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.

JEERA

Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on some profit-taking after prices rose more than 8 percent since the beginning of the month though low supply and export demand restricted the losses.

* The most active June jeera on NCDEX was down 0.68 percent at 13,790 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand from local and overseas buyers is good. Daily supplies are falling and likely to drop further by the end of this month," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* In Unjha, spot prices rose 154 rupees to 13,657 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily average spot supplies are in the range of 17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, down from more than 30,000 bags at the start of April.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)