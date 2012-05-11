MUMBAI May 11 Turmeric futures in India rose in afternoon trade on Friday due to a fall in daily spot supplies as farmers held back stocks on hopes of a further improvement in prices amid demand from local traders, analysts and traders said.

* At 2:30 p.m., the June turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 3.50 percent to trade at 4,194 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against 12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.

* Spot turmeric was trading 76 rupees higher at 3,636 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* "Demand is very strong from local traders because prices are expected to gain. Mainly traders are stocking to fetch good prices in long run," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell as traders continued to book profits on recent gains, while a decline in spot demand also dampened sentiment.

* Analysts and traders, however, expect thin domestic supplies and export demand to trigger buying in the next session.

* The most active June jeera on NCDEX was down 2.09 percent at 13,487.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand has slipped at these prices but may again pick up with a fall of another 100-150 rupees in prices, said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* In Unjha, spot prices fell 92 rupees to 13,475 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily average spot supplies are in the range of 17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, down from more than 30,000 bags at the start of April.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were down tracking weak demand in the spot market, while sluggish export demand also hurt, analysts said.

* The most active pepper for June delivery on the NCDEX was trading down 0.21 percent to 38,140 rupees per 100 kg.

* Export demand is weak for Indian pepper because it is offered at a premium of around $100-200 per tonnes to its competitors in the international market.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices fell 24 rupees to 37,889 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Weakness in export orders are dampening sentiment but stocks are very low and this may prevent prices from falling sharply," said a trader from Kochi.

* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana, rapeseed, soybean and pepper from May 3, in a move to curb excessive volatility in prices.

* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)