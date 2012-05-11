MUMBAI May 11 Turmeric futures in India rose in
afternoon trade on Friday due to a fall in daily spot supplies
as farmers held back stocks on hopes of a further improvement in
prices amid demand from local traders, analysts and traders
said.
* At 2:30 p.m., the June turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 3.50
percent to trade at 4,194 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals
have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against
12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.
* Spot turmeric was trading 76 rupees higher at 3,636 rupees
per 100 kg in Nizamabad.
* "Demand is very strong from local traders because prices
are expected to gain. Mainly traders are stocking to fetch good
prices in long run," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from
Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell as traders continued to
book profits on recent gains, while a decline in spot demand
also dampened sentiment.
* Analysts and traders, however, expect thin domestic
supplies and export demand to trigger buying in the next
session.
* The most active June jeera on NCDEX was down 2.09
percent at 13,487.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand has slipped at these prices but may again pick up
with a fall of another 100-150 rupees in prices, said Samir
Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat
state.
* In Unjha, spot prices fell 92 rupees to 13,475 rupees per
100 kg.
* Daily average spot supplies are in the range of
17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, down from more than 30,000 bags at
the start of April.
* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December
and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of
60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were down tracking weak demand in the spot
market, while sluggish export demand also hurt, analysts said.
* The most active pepper for June delivery on the
NCDEX was trading down 0.21 percent to 38,140 rupees per 100 kg.
* Export demand is weak for Indian pepper because it is
offered at a premium of around $100-200 per tonnes to its
competitors in the international market.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices fell 24
rupees to 37,889 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Weakness in export orders are dampening sentiment but
stocks are very low and this may prevent prices from falling
sharply," said a trader from Kochi.
* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana,
rapeseed, soybean and pepper from May 3, in a move to curb
excessive volatility in prices.
* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery
defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)