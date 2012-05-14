MUMBAI May 14 Turmeric futures in India fell on
Monday afternoon as traders chose to book profits on recent
gains though a decline in domestic supplies restricted the
losses.
* Supplies fell as farmers held back stocks on hopes of a
further improvement in prices, analysts and traders said.
* At 2:30 p.m, the June turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 2.57
percent to 3,944 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen 9 percent since
the start of the month.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals
have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against
12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.
* Spot turmeric fell 55 rupees to trade at 3,594 rupees per
100 kg in Nizamabad.
* "Technical correction is seen in turmeric futures after
recent rise in prices. Prices are unlikely to extend losses
because 3,900 rupees is a very strong support level for the June
contract," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose due to a decline in spot
supplies as arrival season came to an end while strong export
demand aided buying.
* The most active June jeera on the NCDEX was up
2.10 percent to 13,845 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Exports are good at these prices and could improve
further if prices sustain at these levels," said Jayesh Patel, a
trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
* In Unjha, spot prices rose 181.5 rupees to 13,633.5 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Daily average spot supplies are in the range of
17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, down from more than 30,000 bags at
the start of April.
* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December
and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of
60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.
PEPPER
Pepper futures edged up on thin supplies in the local market
on the back of lower output and dwindling stocks although
subdued export demand weighed, analysts said.
* The most active pepper for June delivery on the
NCDEX was up 0.31 percent to 37,730 rupees per 100 kg.
* Export demand is weak for Indian pepper because it is
offered at a premium to its competitors in the international
market.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices gained 199
rupees to 37,389 rupees per 100 kg.
* "It is getting some support because supplies are very thin
but any sharp upside is unlikely as exports are weak," said
Reddy.
* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana,
rapeseed, soybean and pepper from May 3, in a move to curb
excessive volatility in prices.
* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery
defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)