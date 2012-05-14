MUMBAI May 14 Turmeric futures in India fell on Monday afternoon as traders chose to book profits on recent gains though a decline in domestic supplies restricted the losses.

* Supplies fell as farmers held back stocks on hopes of a further improvement in prices, analysts and traders said.

* At 2:30 p.m, the June turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 2.57 percent to 3,944 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen 9 percent since the start of the month.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against 12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.

* Spot turmeric fell 55 rupees to trade at 3,594 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* "Technical correction is seen in turmeric futures after recent rise in prices. Prices are unlikely to extend losses because 3,900 rupees is a very strong support level for the June contract," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose due to a decline in spot supplies as arrival season came to an end while strong export demand aided buying.

* The most active June jeera on the NCDEX was up 2.10 percent to 13,845 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Exports are good at these prices and could improve further if prices sustain at these levels," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* In Unjha, spot prices rose 181.5 rupees to 13,633.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily average spot supplies are in the range of 17,000-20,000 bags at Unjha, down from more than 30,000 bags at the start of April.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.

PEPPER

Pepper futures edged up on thin supplies in the local market on the back of lower output and dwindling stocks although subdued export demand weighed, analysts said.

* The most active pepper for June delivery on the NCDEX was up 0.31 percent to 37,730 rupees per 100 kg.

* Export demand is weak for Indian pepper because it is offered at a premium to its competitors in the international market.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices gained 199 rupees to 37,389 rupees per 100 kg.

* "It is getting some support because supplies are very thin but any sharp upside is unlikely as exports are weak," said Reddy.

* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana, rapeseed, soybean and pepper from May 3, in a move to curb excessive volatility in prices.

* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)