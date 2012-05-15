MUMBAI May 15 Pepper futures rose in afternoon
trade on Tuesday as negligible spot supplies on the back of
lower output supported prices, with dwindling stocks also
aiding, analysts and traders said.
* At 3:20 p.m, the most active pepper for June delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was up 1.01 percent to 37,970 rupees per 100 kg.
* Export demand for the spice is, however, weak because it
is offered at a premium to its competitors in the international
market.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices gained 141
rupees to 37,232 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Due to hot weather domestic demand is not that strong but
is expected to increase further in the rainy season," said
Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi.
* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana,
rapeseed, soybean and pepper from May 3, in a move to curb
excessive volatility in prices.
* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery
defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were steady as an improvement in buying by
traders amid a decline in domestic supplies was offset by a
lack of overseas demand.
* Domestic supplies fell as farmers held back stocks on
hopes of a further improvement in prices, analysts and traders
said.
* The June turmeric contract on the NCDEX edged up
0.31 percent to 3,938 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals
have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against
12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.
* Spot turmeric gained 13 rupees to trade at 3,594 rupees
per 100 kg in Nizamabad.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures dropped due to a fall in
export demand after prices jumped nearly 8 percent since the
beginning of April, while a marginal increase in spot supplies
also weighed.
* The most active June jeera on the NCDEX was down
0.93 percent to 13,575 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Export demand has come down at higher prices. Prices are
expected to decline by another 200-300 rupees, said Arvind
Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
* In Unjha, spot prices fell 32.5 rupees to 13,615 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Domestic supplies at the Unjha market slightly improved to
22,000 bags of 60 kg each on Tuesday against 17,000-20,000 bags
since the start of this month.
* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December
and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of
60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)