MUMBAI May 15 Pepper futures rose in afternoon trade on Tuesday as negligible spot supplies on the back of lower output supported prices, with dwindling stocks also aiding, analysts and traders said.

* At 3:20 p.m, the most active pepper for June delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.01 percent to 37,970 rupees per 100 kg.

* Export demand for the spice is, however, weak because it is offered at a premium to its competitors in the international market.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices gained 141 rupees to 37,232 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Due to hot weather domestic demand is not that strong but is expected to increase further in the rainy season," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi.

* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana, rapeseed, soybean and pepper from May 3, in a move to curb excessive volatility in prices.

* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were steady as an improvement in buying by traders amid a decline in domestic supplies was offset by a lack of overseas demand.

* Domestic supplies fell as farmers held back stocks on hopes of a further improvement in prices, analysts and traders said.

* The June turmeric contract on the NCDEX edged up 0.31 percent to 3,938 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against 12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.

* Spot turmeric gained 13 rupees to trade at 3,594 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures dropped due to a fall in export demand after prices jumped nearly 8 percent since the beginning of April, while a marginal increase in spot supplies also weighed.

* The most active June jeera on the NCDEX was down 0.93 percent to 13,575 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand has come down at higher prices. Prices are expected to decline by another 200-300 rupees, said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* In Unjha, spot prices fell 32.5 rupees to 13,615 rupees per 100 kg.

* Domestic supplies at the Unjha market slightly improved to 22,000 bags of 60 kg each on Tuesday against 17,000-20,000 bags since the start of this month.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)