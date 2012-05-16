MUMBAI May 16 Pepper futures in India fell on Wednesday afternoon on sluggish overseas demand as Vietnam, the top producer, stepped up supplies in the global market, though thin domestic supplies restricted losses, analysts and traders said.

* At 2:45 p.m., the most active pepper for June delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.43 percent to 37,910 rupees per 100 kg.

* Export demand for the spice is weak because it is offered at a premium to its competitors in the international market.

* "Supplies from Vietnam have increased on improved overseas prices, while new crop arrivals from Brazil and Indonesia would start from June end," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Analysts expect pepper prices to remain steady to weak in the short term until export demand picks up.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices gained 316.5 rupees to 37,592.5 rupees per 100 kg on thin local supply.

* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of chana, rapeseed, soybean and pepper from May 3, in a move to curb excessive volatility in prices.

* On April 30, the exchange had cut the penalty on delivery defaults in chana, or chick pea, pepper and rapeseed futures.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose more than 1 percent, tracking a bullish spot market where buying from local traders lifted prices, with a decline in domestic supplies also boosting sentiment.

* Domestic supplies fell as farmers held back stocks on hopes of a further improvement in prices, analysts and traders said.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals have fallen to 8,000-9,000 bags of 70 kg each against 12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.

* "Domestic demand is strong from north India but gains would be limited because production is higher this year and farmers may anytime increase supplies if prices go up," said Mittal.

* The June turmeric contract on the NCDEX rose 1.87 percent to 4,024 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric gained 55 rupees to trade at 3,634 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose on falling spot supplies amid a pick up in local buying.

* The most active June jeera on the NCDEX was up 0.83 percent to 13,940 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local buying is good today but export demand is not that strong at these levels. If prices come down by 200-300 rupees, we could expect a pick up in overseas demand," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

* In Unjha, spot price rose 67 rupees to 13,826 rupees per 100 kg.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)