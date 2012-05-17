MUMBAI May 17 Turmeric futures in India rose on
Thursday aided by strong demand from local traders amid a
decline in domestic supplies.
* Domestic supplies fell as farmers held back stocks on
hopes of further price rises, traders and analysts said.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals
have fallen to 6,000-8,000 bags of 70 kg each compared with
12,000-15,000 bags seen during the first week of April.
* "Turmeric prices are expected to recover further and may
touch 4,200 rupees per 100 kg by the end of the trade today.
Domestic demand is very good and is likely to remain firm in the
short term," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth
Management.
* At 4:30 p.m., the June turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 2.28
percent to 4,130 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric gained 64 rupees to trade at 3,716 rupees
per 100 kg in Nizamabad.
PEPPER
Pepper futures slipped on subdued export demand for Indian
origin pepper, which is costlier than its overseas competitors,
and on increased supplies from top producer Vietnam.
* However, slack supplies in the domestic market due to
lower production limited the downmove.
* Analysts expect pepper prices to remain steady-to-weak in
the short term until export demand picks up.
* The most active pepper for June delivery on the
NCDEX was down 0.13 percent to 38,050 rupees per 100 kg.
* "There is not much activity in the market because demand
is almost stable. Trend is unclear and traders are playing
cautiously," said Reddy.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices gained 193
rupees to 37,672 rupees per 100 kg on thin local supply.
* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of pepper,
chana, rapeseed and soybean from May 3, in a move to curb
excessive volatility in prices.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose as reduced spot supplies
and a pick up in local demand outweighed falling export demand
following a steady rise in prices.
* The most active June jeera on the NCDEX was up
0.11 percent to 13,910 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has risen
more than 5 percent since May 11.
* "In spot, demand is above average from local buyers but
exporters are not that active," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from
Unjha, a key market in western Indian state of Gujarat.
* In Unjha, spot price rose 100 rupees to 13,753 rupees per
100 kg.
* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December
and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of
60 kg each this year, up 38 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)