MUMBAI May 17 Turmeric futures in India rose on Thursday aided by strong demand from local traders amid a decline in domestic supplies.

* Domestic supplies fell as farmers held back stocks on hopes of further price rises, traders and analysts said.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals have fallen to 6,000-8,000 bags of 70 kg each compared with 12,000-15,000 bags seen during the first week of April.

* "Turmeric prices are expected to recover further and may touch 4,200 rupees per 100 kg by the end of the trade today. Domestic demand is very good and is likely to remain firm in the short term," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* At 4:30 p.m., the June turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 2.28 percent to 4,130 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric gained 64 rupees to trade at 3,716 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

PEPPER

Pepper futures slipped on subdued export demand for Indian origin pepper, which is costlier than its overseas competitors, and on increased supplies from top producer Vietnam.

* However, slack supplies in the domestic market due to lower production limited the downmove.

* Analysts expect pepper prices to remain steady-to-weak in the short term until export demand picks up.

* The most active pepper for June delivery on the NCDEX was down 0.13 percent to 38,050 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is not much activity in the market because demand is almost stable. Trend is unclear and traders are playing cautiously," said Reddy.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices gained 193 rupees to 37,672 rupees per 100 kg on thin local supply.

* India's NCDEX has reduced the expiry period of pepper, chana, rapeseed and soybean from May 3, in a move to curb excessive volatility in prices.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose as reduced spot supplies and a pick up in local demand outweighed falling export demand following a steady rise in prices.

* The most active June jeera on the NCDEX was up 0.11 percent to 13,910 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has risen more than 5 percent since May 11.

* "In spot, demand is above average from local buyers but exporters are not that active," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in western Indian state of Gujarat.

* In Unjha, spot price rose 100 rupees to 13,753 rupees per 100 kg.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each this year, up 38 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)