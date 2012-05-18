MUMBAI May 18 Cumin seed, or jeera, futures in India fell on Friday afternoon as export demand was subdued while spot supplies improved.

* At 2 p.m., the most active June on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.93 percent at 13,607.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, the spot price fell 168 rupees to 13,600 rupees per 100 kg after spot arrivals rose to 22,000 bags of 60 kg each from 17,000-20,000 bags since the start of this month.

* "Demand is weak from local as well as overseas buyers because prices are not attractive," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader in Unjha. He said prices would need to drop by 300 to 400 rupees for demand to pick up.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.

TURMERIC EASES

Profit-taking snapped a five-day winning streak in turmeric. The June turmeric contract on the NCDEX fell 0.82 percent to 4,096 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand is not picking up for turmeric but in local market stockists are very active as they are buying for long term," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad.

* Domestic supplies fell as farmers held back stocks on hopes for a further improvement in prices, analysts and traders said.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals have fallen to 4,000-5,000 bags of 70 kg each from 12,000-15,000 bags around the first week of April.

* Spot turmeric gained 21 rupees to 3,753 rupees in Nizamabad.

PEPPER CLIMBS

Pepper futures rose on dwindling stocks and slack supplies though export demand remained subdued due to high prices.

* The most active pepper for June delivery on the NCDEX was up 0.45 percent at 38,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The outlook is negative as Indian pepper continues to trade higher than international prices," Kotak Commodities said a research note on Friday.

* Analysts expect prices to remain steady to weak in the short term until export demand picks up.

* In Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala, spot prices dropped 123 rupees to 37,553 rupees on thin local supply. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)