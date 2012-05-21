MUMBAI May 21 Turmeric futures in India rose more than 1 percent on Monday as export demand picked up, while supplies were tight in anticipation of further rise in prices.

* "Farmers are not releasing their produce as they expect a jump of another 300 to 400 rupees. The medium-term outlook looks firm," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Demand from overseas, especially from Dubai, are on the rise, traders said.

* At 1:34 p.m., the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 1.18 percent to 4,102 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, arrivals were down at 4,000-5,000 bags of 70 kg each from 12,000-15,000 bags in the first week of April.

* Spot turmeric gained 10 rupees to 3,742 rupees in Nizamabad.

JEERA GAINS

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures firmed on strong overseas demand even as supplies declined with the season almost over.

* In Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, the spot price jumped 133 rupees to 13,766 per 100 kg after spot arrivals dropped to 15,000 bags of 60 kg each from 22,000-20,000 bags last week.

* "Domestic supplies are declining and are expected to fall by another 2,000-3,000 bags next week as the season is ending," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader in Unjha.

* The most active June contract on the NCDEX was up 0.63 percent at 13,585 rupees.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each this year, up 38 percent on year.

PEPPER CLIMBS

Dwindling stocks and slack supplies powered pepper futures higher though export demand remained subdued due to high domestic prices.

* The most active pepper for June delivery on the NCDEX was up 1.32 percent at 40,355 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Technicals are strong for pepper. If the June contract sustain above 40,500 rupees then it may touch 42,000 rupees," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala, spot prices jumped 666 rupees to 39,206 rupees on thin local supply. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)