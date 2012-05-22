MUMBAI May 22 Indian cumin seed, or jeera,
futures fell on Tuesday as traders took profits for a third day
after prices jumped nearly 10 percent in a little over two
weeks.
* "Export demand is lower than what traders were expecting
and is putting pressure on prices," said Ajitesh Mullick, head
of farm research at Religare Commodities.
* At 3:40 p.m., the June contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.3 percent at
13,277 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Unjha spot market in top producing western state of
Gujarat, jeera fell 118 rupees to 13,625.
TURMERIC DROPS
Turmeric futures fell more than 3 percent on resistance from
foreign and domestic buyers.
* "Turmeric futures were trading at a premium of over 300
rupees against the spot prices and we were expecting a
correction in prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak
Commodity Services.
* The June contract dropped 2.7 percent to 3,978
rupees per 100 kg, after rising nearly 14 percent this month.
* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 11 rupees to
3,755.
PEPPER UP
Pepper futures rose for a third session on lower supplies
and dwindling stocks.
* The most active pepper for June delivery was up
0.92 percent at 40,490 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Traders are buying ahead of the monsoon season to meet
commitments. Once the rains start the moisture content increases
and the quality is affected," said Shikha Mittal, analyst with
Karvy Comtrade.
* In Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala,
spot prices rose 127 rupees to 39,555.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)