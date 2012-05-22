MUMBAI May 22 Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on Tuesday as traders took profits for a third day after prices jumped nearly 10 percent in a little over two weeks.

* "Export demand is lower than what traders were expecting and is putting pressure on prices," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* At 3:40 p.m., the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.3 percent at 13,277 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Unjha spot market in top producing western state of Gujarat, jeera fell 118 rupees to 13,625.

TURMERIC DROPS

Turmeric futures fell more than 3 percent on resistance from foreign and domestic buyers.

* "Turmeric futures were trading at a premium of over 300 rupees against the spot prices and we were expecting a correction in prices," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

* The June contract dropped 2.7 percent to 3,978 rupees per 100 kg, after rising nearly 14 percent this month.

* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 11 rupees to 3,755.

PEPPER UP

Pepper futures rose for a third session on lower supplies and dwindling stocks.

* The most active pepper for June delivery was up 0.92 percent at 40,490 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders are buying ahead of the monsoon season to meet commitments. Once the rains start the moisture content increases and the quality is affected," said Shikha Mittal, analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* In Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala, spot prices rose 127 rupees to 39,555. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)