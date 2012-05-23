MUMBAI May 23 Indian turmeric futures fell for a second day on Wednesday as traders took profits after prices climbed more than 8 percent in about three weeks.

* Higher production is expected to keep prices subdued in the near term. Output is estimated at 8.5-8.8 million bags of 70 kg in 2012, well above 6.9 million bags last year, said Nalini Singh, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* India consumes about 5-5.5 million bags a year, she said.

* At 2:26 p.m., the June turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.47 percent at 3,880 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, dropped 4 rupees to 3,745.

SLUGGISH EXPORTS WEIGH ON PEPPER

* The most active pepper for June delivery fell 1.71 percent to 39,700 rupees per 100 kg, with export demand drying up because Indian prices were still way above world prices.

* Domestic prices have been held up by lower output but the sluggish overseas demand should cool prices. Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management, expects the contract to drop to 39,200 rupees this week.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices rose 39 rupees to 39,592 on thin local supply.

JEERA DROPS

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures eased tracking weak spot market though reduced supplies and some export demand slowed the fall.

* The most active June jeera shed 0.77 percent to 12,895 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera prices are expected to trade weak in today's session. The June contract can test support at 12,800-12,750 rupees," Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Wednesday.

* In Unjha, a major market in Gujarat, the spot price fell 54 rupees to 13,513.

* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of 60 kg each this year, up 38 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)