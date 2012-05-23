MUMBAI May 23 Indian turmeric futures fell for
a second day on Wednesday as traders took profits after prices
climbed more than 8 percent in about three weeks.
* Higher production is expected to keep prices subdued in
the near term. Output is estimated at 8.5-8.8 million bags of 70
kg in 2012, well above 6.9 million bags last year, said Nalini
Singh, analyst at Angel Commodities.
* India consumes about 5-5.5 million bags a year, she said.
* At 2:26 p.m., the June turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.47 percent at 3,880 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra
Pradesh, dropped 4 rupees to 3,745.
SLUGGISH EXPORTS WEIGH ON PEPPER
* The most active pepper for June delivery fell 1.71
percent to 39,700 rupees per 100 kg, with export demand drying
up because Indian prices were still way above world prices.
* Domestic prices have been held up by lower output but the
sluggish overseas demand should cool prices. Chowda Reddy,
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management, expects the contract to
drop to 39,200 rupees this week.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot prices rose 39
rupees to 39,592 on thin local supply.
JEERA DROPS
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures eased tracking weak spot
market though reduced supplies and some export demand slowed the
fall.
* The most active June jeera shed 0.77 percent to
12,895 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Jeera prices are expected to trade weak in today's
session. The June contract can test support at 12,800-12,750
rupees," Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Wednesday.
* In Unjha, a major market in Gujarat, the spot price fell
54 rupees to 13,513.
* Production of jeera, cultivated from October to December
and harvested from February, is estimated at 3.6 million bags of
60 kg each this year, up 38 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)