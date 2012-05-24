MUMBAI May 24 Dwindling exports pushed Indian turmeric futures down for a third consecutive day on Thursday, and prices should remain weak in the short term due to higher output after farmers expanded area under cultivation.

* "Traders are building short positions because of weak exports," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At 2:49 p.m., the June turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.92 percent at 3,884 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, dropped 35 rupees to 3,712.

PEPPER DROPS

* Pepper futures extended losses for a second day as export demand remained sluggish due to high domestic prices.

* Traders said Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia were selling pepper at about $200 to $300 a tonne cheaper than India.

* The most active pepper for June delivery fell 0.17 percent to 38,860 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies from Vietnam are good and likely to remain smooth in the short term," Hudani said.

* India is the third largest producer of pepper after Vietnam and Indonesia.

JEERA GAINS

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose on lower supplies in the spot market and some export demand.

* The June jeera rose 1.12 percent to 13,137.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Unjha, a major market in Gujarat, the spot price rose 54 rupees to 13,580.

* Arrivals at Unjha fell to 12,000 bags of 60 kg each a day from 15,000-17,000 bags at the start of this month.

* "Supplies should come down in coming weeks because the season is ending," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)