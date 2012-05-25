MUMBAI May 25 Pepper futures in India, the
largest producer after Vietnam and Indonesia, rose more than 2
percent on Friday as a squeeze in local supplies and dwindling
stocks due to lower output supported prices.
* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local
pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.
* The most active pepper for June delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.19
percent higher at 38,995 rupees per 100 kg.
* Analysts, however, do not expect any sharp rise in prices
due to sluggish export demand that could restrict gains.
* "The undertone is negative as Indian pepper is outpriced
in the international market," Kotak Commodities said in a
research note on Friday.
* Traders said Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia were selling
pepper at about $200 to $300 a tonne cheaper than India.
TURMERIC FALLS
Weak spot cues coupled with sluggish exports pulled down
turmeric prices by more than 1 percent in futures trade,
outweighing thin spot supplies.
* "Demand is unlikely to sustain at higher prices because
stocks are high. A decline in supplies could support prices to
some extent, but any sharp rise is unlikely," said Suresh
Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in southern
Indian Andhra Pradesh state.
* Daily supplies at the Nizamabad market have reduced to
5,000-6,000 bags of 70 kg each as farmers held back stocks
awaiting better prices.
* The June turmeric contract on NCDEX fell 1.09
percent to end at 3,814 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric in the Nizamabad market dropped 24 rupees to
3,685 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric output in 2012 has risen as farmers expanded area
under cultivation lured by higher prices.
JEERA DROPS
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on lower-than-expected
demand from overseas buyers outweighing lower supplies in the
spot market.
* The June jeera fell 1.14 percent to close at
12,955 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Trade in spot market is almost steady because overseas
enquiries are not that good. Supplies have come down but at the
same time export demand has also weakened," said Jay Kumar Jain,
a trader from Unjha, a major market in western Indian Gujarat
state.
* In Unjha, the spot price fell 46 rupees to 13,628 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Arrivals at Unjha fell to around 12,000 bags of 60 kg each
a day from 15,000-17,000 bags at the start of this month.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)