MUMBAI May 28 Turmeric futures in India fell more than 2 percent on Monday mirroring weak spot markets on poor local buying while subdued exports also aided the fall.

* The June turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 2.26 percent to close at 3,722 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand from both local and overseas buyers are not that strong. At the same time, domestic supplies are also still higher-than-expected at the Erode market," said Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Around 12,000-14,000 bags of 70 kg each reached Erode market in Tamil Nadu on Monday against an expected 8,000-10,000 bags, Rao said.

* Turmeric output this year has risen as farmers expanded area under cultivation lured by higher prices.

* Spot turmeric in the Nizamabad market, a key market in the southern Indian Andhra Pradesh state dropped 48 rupees to close at 3,639 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA DROPS

Expectations of higher deliveries in the near-month June contract and lacklustre buying from overseas buyers pulled down cumin seed, or jeera, futures even though thin spot supplies capped the downmove.

* The June jeera fell 1.66 percent to end at 12,612.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Long liquidation is seen in jeera futures because of the likelihood of higher delivery," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In Unjha, a key market in the western Indian state of Gujarat, spot price fell 66 rupees to 13,494 rupees per 100 kg.

* Arrivals at Unjha fell to around 12,000 bags of 60 kg each a day from 15,000-17,000 bags at the start of this month.

PEPPER STEADY

Pepper futures ended higher as dwindling local stocks and thin supplies outweighed pressure from rising supplies from Vietnam and Indonesia in the global market.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The most active pepper for June delivery on the NCDEX rose 1.67 percent to close at 40,415 rupees per 100 kg.

* Weakening demand for Indian origin pepper on up to $300 a tonne cheaper shipments from rivals such as Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia, however, restricted the upside.

* "Prices are expected to come down because Indian pepper is the costliest in the global market. Prices may fall to 37,000 rupees per 100 kg in the short term," said Rao.

* India is the third largest producer of pepper after Vietnam and Indonesia. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)