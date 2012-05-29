MUMBAI May 29 Turmeric futures in India rose on Tuesday afternoon after a sharp drop in spot prices this year triggered concerns that farmers may shift to other items.

* The crop is planted between June and August during the monsoon season, and harvesting begins from January. Traders said premium quality turmeric was in short supply with farmers holding back due to a 29 percent slump in spot prices since the end of December.

* At 2:36 p.m., the June turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.38 percent to at 3,736 rupees per 100 kg, a day after falling 2.26 percent.

* "Farmers may reduce acreage because prices have fallen significantly after a record crop last year," Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric in the Nizamabad market was down 25 rupees at 3,614 rupees.

JEERA GAINS

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures gained on shrinking supplies.

* The June contract rose 0.79 percent to 12,712.5 rupees per 100 kg, after dropping more than 1 percent in the previous session.

* "Daily supplies are very thin and are expected to drop further in the coming days as the season is coming to come a close," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* In Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat, the spot price fell 18.5 rupees to 13,444 rupees.

* Arrivals at Unjha fell to around 10,000-12,000 bags of 60 kg each from 15,000-17,000 bags daily at the start of this month.

PEPPER DOWN

Pepper futures fell as high domestic prices kept export demand at bay.

* Indian pepper is $300 to $350 a tonne costlier than rivals such as Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia, traders said.

* The most active pepper for June delivery was down 0.59 percent at 40,175 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Tight supply position will continue but gains are going to be limited because of poor exports," said Mittal.

* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* At Kochi, spot pepper was up 43 rupees to 39,575 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)