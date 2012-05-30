MUMBAI May 30 Turmeric futures in India fell on
Wednesday on mounting stocks with farmers and traders on
increased output, after farmers expanded area under cultivation
lured by higher prices.
* The June turmeric contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.87 percent to end at
3,676 rupees per 100 kg.
* Although farmers have held back supplies in spot market on
hopes of better prices, they are still higher-than-expected,
traders said.
* "Fundamentals are weak in turmeric and would keep prices
under pressure in the short term. Prices may fall to 3,300
rupees per 100 kg in next 4-5 days," said C.P. Krishnan,
director at Geojit Comtrade.
* Spot turmeric in the Nizamabad market, a key market in the
southern state of Andhra Pradesh, fell 36 rupees to close at
3,569 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA DROPS
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell as tepid overseas demand
coupled with sluggish trading activities in spot, dampened
sentiment, outweighing thin supplies.
* The June contract dropped 0.59 percent to close at
12,705 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Export demand is weak at these levels as buyers are
awaiting further fall in prices. Prices may fall by another
200-300 rupees per 100 kg from the current levels," said Samir
Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in the western
state of Gujarat.
* In Unjha, the spot price fell 16 rupees to 13,460 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Arrivals at Unjha fell to around 8,000 bags of 60 kg each
on Wednesday from 10,000-12,000 bags daily in the previous week.
PEPPER
Pepper futures ended lower as high prices kept export demand
weak but a squeeze in supplies and depleting stocks restricted
the downside.
* Indian pepper is $300 to $350 a tonne costlier than those
from rivals such as Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia, traders said.
* The most active pepper for June delivery ended
0.79 percent lower at 39,545 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Market is consolidating at these levels. Fluctuation in
the rupee is affecting margins of exporters and keeping the
trade thin," said Geojit Comtrade's Krishnan.
* He expects pepper June contract to trade in the range of
38,600-41,000 rupees per 100 kg for next 4-5 days.
* Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local
pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.
* At Kochi, in southern Indian Kerala state, spot pepper
dropped 195 rupees to close at 39,183 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)