MUMBAI May 31 Indian turmeric futures rebounded
more than 1 percent on Thursday as new crop arrivals dropped in
the spot market, but higher stocks after a bumper harvest mean
the rise in prices would be limited.
* Daily arrivals at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh
have dropped to 3,000-4,000 bags of 70 kg from 5,000 bags in the
first week of May.
* At 3 p.m., the June contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.41 percent to 3,728
rupees per 100 kg, a day after falling nearly 2 percent.
* "Some recovery is seen today after a decline in the last
session. The June contract may gain another 40-50 rupees by the
end of the session," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak
Commodity Services.
* However, sharp gains are unlikely and analysts see selling
emerging around 3,800 rupees due to higher production after
farmers expanded area under cultivation.
* Prices have slumped about 30 percent since the end of 2011
following an estimated harvest of 8.5-8.8 million bags of 70 kg
each, compared with 6.9-7 million bags last year.
* Nizamabad and Unjha spot markets were shut due to a
nationwide general strike in protest against the steepest petrol
price rise in the country.
JEERA FIRMS
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures firmed on tighter supplies
although weak export demand kept a lid on the gains.
* The June contract rose 1.77 percent to 12,930
rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders are buying at every dips as futures prices are
lower than in the spot market, and declining arrivals are could
give a boost, Hudani said.
* In Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat,
the spot price closed at 13,460 rupees on Wednesday.
* Daily arrivals at Unjha have dropped to around 8,000-9,000
bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-12,000 bags in the previous week.
PEPPER DROPS
Pepper futures fell for a third consecutive session as the
market fretted about weak exports.
* The most active June delivery fell 1.40 percent to
38,990 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Exports are unlikely to pick up until prices decline in
the domestic market. We are the costliest in the global market,"
said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, in southern Indian
Kerala state.
* Indian pepper is $300 to $400 a tonne expensive than those
from rivals such as Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia, traders said.
* At Kochi, spot pepper dropped 67 rupees to 39,116 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)