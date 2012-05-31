MUMBAI May 31 Indian turmeric futures rebounded more than 1 percent on Thursday as new crop arrivals dropped in the spot market, but higher stocks after a bumper harvest mean the rise in prices would be limited.

* Daily arrivals at the Nizamabad market in Andhra Pradesh have dropped to 3,000-4,000 bags of 70 kg from 5,000 bags in the first week of May.

* At 3 p.m., the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.41 percent to 3,728 rupees per 100 kg, a day after falling nearly 2 percent.

* "Some recovery is seen today after a decline in the last session. The June contract may gain another 40-50 rupees by the end of the session," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodity Services.

* However, sharp gains are unlikely and analysts see selling emerging around 3,800 rupees due to higher production after farmers expanded area under cultivation.

* Prices have slumped about 30 percent since the end of 2011 following an estimated harvest of 8.5-8.8 million bags of 70 kg each, compared with 6.9-7 million bags last year.

* Nizamabad and Unjha spot markets were shut due to a nationwide general strike in protest against the steepest petrol price rise in the country.

JEERA FIRMS

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures firmed on tighter supplies although weak export demand kept a lid on the gains.

* The June contract rose 1.77 percent to 12,930 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders are buying at every dips as futures prices are lower than in the spot market, and declining arrivals are could give a boost, Hudani said.

* In Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat, the spot price closed at 13,460 rupees on Wednesday.

* Daily arrivals at Unjha have dropped to around 8,000-9,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-12,000 bags in the previous week.

PEPPER DROPS

Pepper futures fell for a third consecutive session as the market fretted about weak exports.

* The most active June delivery fell 1.40 percent to 38,990 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Exports are unlikely to pick up until prices decline in the domestic market. We are the costliest in the global market," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, in southern Indian Kerala state.

* Indian pepper is $300 to $400 a tonne expensive than those from rivals such as Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia, traders said.

* At Kochi, spot pepper dropped 67 rupees to 39,116 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)