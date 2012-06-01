MUMBAI, June 1 Indian turmeric futures fell on Friday as mounting stocks with farmers and traders after a bumper harvest this year attracted selling after a more than 1 percent rise in the last session.

* Turmeric output this year has risen as farmers expanded area under cultivation lured by higher prices.

* At 4:21 p.m., the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 2.63 percent to 3,634 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is not sustaining at higher prices because stocks are very high in the local market. Traders are playing safe by buying at every dips," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Prices have slumped about 30 percent since the end of 2011 in the spot market following an estimated harvest of 8.5-8.8 million bags of 70 kg each, compared with 6.9-7 million bags last year.

JEERA DROPS

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures dropped due to a decline in the overseas demand for Indian origin jeera while weakness in other spices also dampened sentiment.

* The June contract fell 3.13 percent to 12,612.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* A fall in domestic supplies, however, restricted the downmove but prices are expected to remain weak until overseas demand picks up, traders said.

* "Supplies would fall further in coming days as the season is ending but it is not supporting prices because demand is weak," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in the western state of Gujarat.

* Daily arrivals at Unjha have dropped to around 8,000-9,000 bags of 60 kg each from 10,000-12,000 bags in the previous week.

PEPPER EXTENDS FALL

Pepper futures continued to fall for a fourth consecutive session as the higher prices of Indian origin pepper in the global market kept buyers away.

* The most active June delivery fell 1.56 percent to 38,200 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 5 percent so far since May 28.

* With Indian pepper being the costliest in the world market, any upside in prices seems limited, said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodity Services. "Expectation of normal rainfall will also add pressure to the prices."

* Indian pepper is $300 to $400 a tonne expensive than those from rivals such as Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia, traders said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)