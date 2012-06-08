MUMBAI, June 8 Indian turmeric futures nudged higher on Friday as short covering emerged on market talk the acreage under the crop would likely drop this year because of a sharp fall in prices.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and the crop takes about nine months to harvest. Prices have slumped more than 30 percent since the end of December due to a bumper output of 8.5-8.8 million bags of 70 kg each in 2012, up from 6.9-7 million bags the year before.

* "Sowing is expected to fall in the upcoming season because prices are very low. Farmers may shift to other remunerative crops," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At 1:40 p.m., the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.39 percent at 3,630 rupees per 100 kg after falling more than 5 percent this month.

* Spot prices, however, at Nizamabad fell 11 rupees to 3,498.

JEERA DROPS

* The July jeera, or cumin seed, contract fell 0.86 percent to 12,927.5 rupees per 100 kg, with exporters keeping away for prices to stabilise.

* Prices are expected to remain under pressure in the short term because of sluggish exports and higher-than-expected arrivals, said Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Although daily arrivals at Unjha, a major market in the western state of Gujarat, have dropped to around 7,000-8,000 bags of 60 kg each from 8,000-10,000 bags in the previous week, they were well above 3,000-4,000 bags at this time last year.

* At Unjha, jeera fell 40.5 rupees to 13,382 in the spot market.

PEPPER UP

Pepper futures rose on thin supplies. Industry officials estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* The most active July delivery rose 0.39 percent to 39,065 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Trend is likely to remain firm because stocks are very less but weakness in export demand is keeping prices rangebound," said Rao.

* At Kochi, pepper rose 30 rupees to 38,853 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)