MUMBAI, June 8 Indian turmeric futures nudged
higher on Friday as short covering emerged on market talk the
acreage under the crop would likely drop this year because of a
sharp fall in prices.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and the crop
takes about nine months to harvest. Prices have slumped more
than 30 percent since the end of December due to a bumper output
of 8.5-8.8 million bags of 70 kg each in 2012, up from 6.9-7
million bags the year before.
* "Sowing is expected to fall in the upcoming season because
prices are very low. Farmers may shift to other remunerative
crops," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key
market in Andhra Pradesh.
* At 1:40 p.m., the July contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.39 percent at 3,630
rupees per 100 kg after falling more than 5 percent this month.
* Spot prices, however, at Nizamabad fell 11 rupees to
3,498.
JEERA DROPS
* The July jeera, or cumin seed, contract fell 0.86
percent to 12,927.5 rupees per 100 kg, with exporters keeping
away for prices to stabilise.
* Prices are expected to remain under pressure in the short
term because of sluggish exports and higher-than-expected
arrivals, said Nalini Rao, analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Although daily arrivals at Unjha, a major market in the
western state of Gujarat, have dropped to around 7,000-8,000
bags of 60 kg each from 8,000-10,000 bags in the previous week,
they were well above 3,000-4,000 bags at this time last year.
* At Unjha, jeera fell 40.5 rupees to 13,382 in the spot
market.
PEPPER UP
Pepper futures rose on thin supplies. Industry officials
estimate 43,000-45,000 tonnes of local pepper output in 2012,
compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.
* The most active July delivery rose 0.39 percent to
39,065 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Trend is likely to remain firm because stocks are very
less but weakness in export demand is keeping prices
rangebound," said Rao.
* At Kochi, pepper rose 30 rupees to 38,853 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)