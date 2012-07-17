MUMBAI, July 17 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Tuesday due to subdued rains in key growing regions, which could
hit sowing operations and crop output.
* At 0902 GMT, the August turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.02
percent at 5,362 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Turmeric futures rose to a new contract high on Monday,
and a correction in its prices were expected due to
profit-taking but fundamental factors such as lower rains and
strong demand outweighed the profit booking," said Faiyaz
Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services said.
* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's
biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to
fall 30 percent this season.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 39 rupees to 4,684 rupees
per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking after
touching a contract high on weather concerns and robust overseas
demand amid slack local supplies.
* India's monsoon rains were 1 percent above average for the
week ended on July 11 as rains improved in central India, the
weather office said on Thursday, the first weekly above average
rains in the current season.
* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.85
percent to 15,770 rupees per 100 kg. The contract rose more than
6 percent in the previous four sessions to hit a high of
16,247.5 rupees on Monday.
* "Jeera prices rose sharply, and a correction was
expected," said Hudani from Kotak Commodity Services.
* Jeera is a winter crop, the planting of which begins in
October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land
for sowing.
* At Unjha, a leading market in Gujarat, jeera fell 63
rupees to 15,487 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were trading down on profit-taking and weak
export demand due to cheap supplies from Vietnam, the world's
largest producer of the black spice.
* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX fell
0.61 percent to 43,515 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen about 2.4
percent in the previous six sessions.
* "Lower rains could hit production in Karnataka, the second
largest producer of pepper in India, and the prices could rise
again after taking a brief correction," said Hudani from Kotak
Commodity Services.
* Analysts said India origin pepper is outpriced in the
global market as it costs around $700-$1,000 per tonne, higher
than other suppliers.
* India is the third largest pepper producing country in the
world after Vietnam and Indonesia.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 200
rupees to 41,900 rupees.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)