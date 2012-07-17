MUMBAI, July 17 Indian turmeric futures rose on Tuesday due to subdued rains in key growing regions, which could hit sowing operations and crop output.

* At 0902 GMT, the August turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.02 percent at 5,362 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric futures rose to a new contract high on Monday, and a correction in its prices were expected due to profit-taking but fundamental factors such as lower rains and strong demand outweighed the profit booking," said Faiyaz Hudani, analyst with Kotak Commodity Services said.

* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 39 rupees to 4,684 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-taking after touching a contract high on weather concerns and robust overseas demand amid slack local supplies.

* India's monsoon rains were 1 percent above average for the week ended on July 11 as rains improved in central India, the weather office said on Thursday, the first weekly above average rains in the current season.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX fell 0.85 percent to 15,770 rupees per 100 kg. The contract rose more than 6 percent in the previous four sessions to hit a high of 16,247.5 rupees on Monday.

* "Jeera prices rose sharply, and a correction was expected," said Hudani from Kotak Commodity Services.

* Jeera is a winter crop, the planting of which begins in October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

* At Unjha, a leading market in Gujarat, jeera fell 63 rupees to 15,487 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were trading down on profit-taking and weak export demand due to cheap supplies from Vietnam, the world's largest producer of the black spice.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX fell 0.61 percent to 43,515 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen about 2.4 percent in the previous six sessions.

* "Lower rains could hit production in Karnataka, the second largest producer of pepper in India, and the prices could rise again after taking a brief correction," said Hudani from Kotak Commodity Services.

* Analysts said India origin pepper is outpriced in the global market as it costs around $700-$1,000 per tonne, higher than other suppliers.

* India is the third largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 200 rupees to 41,900 rupees. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)