MUMBAI, July 18 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures in India rose in afternoon trade on strong overseas enquiries and local demand amid slack domestic supplies.

* Local demand is strong and likely to stay firm in the coming months due to upcoming festivals, analysts said.

* At 0908 GMT, the August jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.46 percent at 15,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Daily traded quantity in spot is higher then supplies. Supplies are less because farmers are hoping for better prices," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Jeera is a winter crop, planting of which begins in October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for sowing.

* At Unjha, a leading market in Gujarat, jeera rose 75 rupees to 15,562.5 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures were up on expectations of a decline in the area under cultivation after prices fell sharply since last year, while lesser rains so far in key growing regions raised concerns over the growth of the sown crop.

* The August turmeric contract on NCDEX was up 0.68 percent at 5,314 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Trend is positive due to concerns over the output. Rains are not adequate in our region. Prices could touch 6,000 rupees in a month or two," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 50 rupees to 4,747 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were higher on dwindling stocks and thin supplies in the domestic market while weakening export demand restricted the upside.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX gained 0.65 percent to 43,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fundamentals are supportive for pepper and are keeping prices firm. But an increase in supplies from Indonesia into the global market could weigh on sentiment," said Mittal.

* Analysts said Indian-origin pepper has few takers as it is quoted $700-$1,000 per tonne higher than other origins.

* India is the third largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 258 rupees to 41,830 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)