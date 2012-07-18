MUMBAI, July 18 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures in
India rose in afternoon trade on strong overseas enquiries and
local demand amid slack domestic supplies.
* Local demand is strong and likely to stay firm in the
coming months due to upcoming festivals, analysts said.
* At 0908 GMT, the August jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.46
percent at 15,700 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Daily traded quantity in spot is higher then supplies.
Supplies are less because farmers are hoping for better prices,"
said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.
* Jeera is a winter crop, planting of which begins in
October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land
for sowing.
* At Unjha, a leading market in Gujarat, jeera rose 75
rupees to 15,562.5 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures were up on expectations of a decline in the
area under cultivation after prices fell sharply since last
year, while lesser rains so far in key growing regions raised
concerns over the growth of the sown crop.
* The August turmeric contract on NCDEX was up 0.68
percent at 5,314 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Trend is positive due to concerns over the output. Rains
are not adequate in our region. Prices could touch 6,000 rupees
in a month or two," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's
biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to
fall 30 percent this season.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 50 rupees to 4,747 rupees
per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures were higher on dwindling stocks and thin
supplies in the domestic market while weakening export demand
restricted the upside.
* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX
gained 0.65 percent to 43,300 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Fundamentals are supportive for pepper and are keeping
prices firm. But an increase in supplies from Indonesia into the
global market could weigh on sentiment," said Mittal.
* Analysts said Indian-origin pepper has few takers as it is
quoted $700-$1,000 per tonne higher than other origins.
* India is the third largest pepper producing country in the
world after Vietnam and Indonesia.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 258
rupees to 41,830 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)