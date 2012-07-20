MUMBAI, July 20 India's jeera, or cumin seed,
futures touched a contract high on Friday on strong demand from
overseas buyers and improved domestic buying ahead of festivals.
* Declining spot supplies at the end of the peak arrival
season aided sentiment.
* Local demand is strong and likely to stay firm in the
coming months due to upcoming festivals, analysts said.
* At 0729 GMT, the August jeera contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.94
percent at 16,422.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract
high of 16,597.5 rupees earlier.
* "Exports are very good for Indian-origin jeera. Overseas
buyers are finding prices attractive and buying in good
quantities," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key
market in Gujarat.
* Daily arrivals at Unjha have been around 10,000 bags of 60
kg each against a trade of about 12,000 to 13,000 bags.
* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent to 2,500 tonnes
from a year ago.
* Jeera is a winter crop, whose sowing starts in October,
and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for
growing it.
* At Unjha's spot market, jeera rose 301 rupees to 15,925
rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose to a contract high on brisk buying by
traders, on concerns over the slow progress of sowing due to
scanty rains and strong overseas sales.
* The August turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 4
percent at 5,696 rupees per 100 kg, a contract high.
* "Sowing is poor because of the late rains. Deficit rains
could also affect the quality of the crop," said Faiyaz Hudani,
a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's
biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to
fall 30 percent this season.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
* Overseas turmeric sales have been good on demand from
countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Japan, analysts
said.
* In April, turmeric exports edged up 1 percent to 7,300
tonnes from a year earlier.
PEPPER
Pepper futures snapped a two-day winning streak on
profit-taking triggered by weak exports, though slack spot
supplies and dwindling stocks restricted the downside.
* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX fell
0.61 percent to 43,120 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some profit-taking is seen, but the overall trend is
firm. Pepper output in Karnataka could take a hit because of
scanty rains," said Hudani.
* Hudani does not expect any major fall in prices and sees
prices touching 50,000 rupees by the end of this year.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 20
rupees to 42,025 rupees.
* Analysts said Indian-origin pepper has few takers as it is
quoted $700-$1,000 per tonne higher than other origins.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent to 1,200 tonnes
from a year ago.
* India is the third-largest pepper producing country in the
world after Vietnam and Indonesia.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)