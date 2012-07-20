MUMBAI, July 20 India's jeera, or cumin seed, futures touched a contract high on Friday on strong demand from overseas buyers and improved domestic buying ahead of festivals.

* Declining spot supplies at the end of the peak arrival season aided sentiment.

* Local demand is strong and likely to stay firm in the coming months due to upcoming festivals, analysts said.

* At 0729 GMT, the August jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.94 percent at 16,422.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 16,597.5 rupees earlier.

* "Exports are very good for Indian-origin jeera. Overseas buyers are finding prices attractive and buying in good quantities," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Daily arrivals at Unjha have been around 10,000 bags of 60 kg each against a trade of about 12,000 to 13,000 bags.

* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent to 2,500 tonnes from a year ago.

* Jeera is a winter crop, whose sowing starts in October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for growing it.

* At Unjha's spot market, jeera rose 301 rupees to 15,925 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose to a contract high on brisk buying by traders, on concerns over the slow progress of sowing due to scanty rains and strong overseas sales.

* The August turmeric contract on the NCDEX was up 4 percent at 5,696 rupees per 100 kg, a contract high.

* "Sowing is poor because of the late rains. Deficit rains could also affect the quality of the crop," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* Overseas turmeric sales have been good on demand from countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Japan, analysts said.

* In April, turmeric exports edged up 1 percent to 7,300 tonnes from a year earlier.

PEPPER

Pepper futures snapped a two-day winning streak on profit-taking triggered by weak exports, though slack spot supplies and dwindling stocks restricted the downside.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX fell 0.61 percent to 43,120 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some profit-taking is seen, but the overall trend is firm. Pepper output in Karnataka could take a hit because of scanty rains," said Hudani.

* Hudani does not expect any major fall in prices and sees prices touching 50,000 rupees by the end of this year.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 20 rupees to 42,025 rupees.

* Analysts said Indian-origin pepper has few takers as it is quoted $700-$1,000 per tonne higher than other origins.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent to 1,200 tonnes from a year ago.

* India is the third-largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)