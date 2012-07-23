MUMBAI, July 23 Turmeric futures in India rose to a fresh contract high on strong overseas sales and improved local demand ahead of the upcoming festivals.

* At 0830 GMT, the August turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.84 percent at 6,092 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,162 rupees.

* "Overseas demand is very good at these levels and likely to stay firm. Buying from local traders is also expected to remain strong until September-October, ahead of festivals," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Overseas turmeric sales have been good on demand from countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Japan, analysts said.

* A recent rise in turmeric prices and rainfall at some places last week have encouraged farmers to advance sowing operations which have been moving at a tepid rate due to a slow progress of rains.

* India's monsoon rains have revived and are expected to remain active at least until the end of this month, weather officials said on Friday, easing risks of a drought for now and helping planting to pick up momentum.

* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* In April, turmeric exports edged up 1 percent to 7,300 tonnes from a year earlier.

* At the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 356 rupees to 5,333 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as a recent jump in prices encouraged farmers to increase supplies in the spot market while rains over the weekend weighed on sentiment.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot supplies increased to 14,000 bags of 60 kg each on Monday as compared with 9,000-10,000 bags last week.

* The August jeera contract on NCDEX was down 1.28 percent at 15,960 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera prices have dropped both at futures and spot due to increased supplies. Jeera August contract can take support at 15,820 rupees in the intra-day trade," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Jeera is a winter crop, whose sowing starts in October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for growing it.

* At Unjha's spot market, jeera dropped 116 rupees to 15,832 rupees per 100 kg.

* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent to 2,500 tonnes from a year ago.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell tracking bearish cues from spot where demand slowed down at higher levels while sluggish exports outweighed thin domestic supplies.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX fell 0.52 percent to 43,050 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Correction is seen in pepper. Prices may fall further and could extend losses to 42,050 by the end of the session," said Reddy.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 120 rupees to 41,994 rupees.

* Analysts said Indian-origin pepper has few takers as it is quoted $700-$1,000 per tonne higher than other origins.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent to 1,200 tonnes from a year ago.

* India is the third-largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)