MUMBAI, July 23 Turmeric futures in India rose
to a fresh contract high on strong overseas sales and improved
local demand ahead of the upcoming festivals.
* At 0830 GMT, the August turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.84
percent at 6,092 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract
high of 6,162 rupees.
* "Overseas demand is very good at these levels and likely
to stay firm. Buying from local traders is also expected to
remain strong until September-October, ahead of festivals," said
Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* Overseas turmeric sales have been good on demand from
countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Japan, analysts
said.
* A recent rise in turmeric prices and rainfall at some
places last week have encouraged farmers to advance sowing
operations which have been moving at a tepid rate due to a slow
progress of rains.
* India's monsoon rains have revived and are expected to
remain active at least until the end of this month, weather
officials said on Friday, easing risks of a drought for now and
helping planting to pick up momentum.
* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's
biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to
fall 30 percent this season.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
* In April, turmeric exports edged up 1 percent to 7,300
tonnes from a year earlier.
* At the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 356 rupees to
5,333 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as a recent jump in
prices encouraged farmers to increase supplies in the spot
market while rains over the weekend weighed on sentiment.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot supplies increased
to 14,000 bags of 60 kg each on Monday as compared with
9,000-10,000 bags last week.
* The August jeera contract on NCDEX was down 1.28
percent at 15,960 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Jeera prices have dropped both at futures and spot due to
increased supplies. Jeera August contract can take support at
15,820 rupees in the intra-day trade," said Chowda Reddy, senior
analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Jeera is a winter crop, whose sowing starts in October,
and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for
growing it.
* At Unjha's spot market, jeera dropped 116 rupees to 15,832
rupees per 100 kg.
* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent to 2,500 tonnes
from a year ago.
PEPPER
Pepper futures fell tracking bearish cues from spot where
demand slowed down at higher levels while sluggish exports
outweighed thin domestic supplies.
* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX fell
0.52 percent to 43,050 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Correction is seen in pepper. Prices may fall further and
could extend losses to 42,050 by the end of the session," said
Reddy.
* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 120
rupees to 41,994 rupees.
* Analysts said Indian-origin pepper has few takers as it is
quoted $700-$1,000 per tonne higher than other origins.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent to 1,200 tonnes
from a year ago.
* India is the third-largest pepper producing country in the
world after Vietnam and Indonesia.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)