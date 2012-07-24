MUMBAI, July 24 Turmeric futures in India hit a fresh contract high on expectation of a decline in the area under cultivation after prices fell sharply since last year while strong overseas and local demand ahead of the festive season supported the upside.

* At 0830 GMT, the August turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.96 percent at 6,080 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,198 rupees.

* "Demand is very good in turmeric but supplies have come down. Prices are expected to gain further as the trend is still bullish," said Shikha Mittal, analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Overseas turmeric sales have been good on demand from countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Japan, analysts said.

* NCDEX has removed the 20 percent additional margin on the short side of turmeric contracts, effective Wednesday, according to a notification posted on its website. The special margin of 20 percent on the long side would be continued.

* India's crucial monsoon rains are now expected to be below average, the government said on Monday, turning to contingency plans as rainfall has been about a fifth below normal so far and recent rains have not been enough to ease concerns.

* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* In April, turmeric exports edged up 1 percent to 7,300 tonnes from a year earlier.

* At the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric rose 198 rupees to 5,526 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on concerns over expectations of below average rains and fresh export enquiries and local buying.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, farmers reduced the daily supplies after prices fell more than 2 percent on Monday to 8,000 bags of 60 kg each, compared with 14,000 bags the previous day.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 1.65 percent at 16,065 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies have come down today but demand is still high from local and overseas buyers. Stockiest are also active in the market," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha.

* Jeera is a winter crop, whose sowing starts in October, and farmers depend on the monsoon to moisten the land for growing it.

* At Unjha's spot market, jeera was up 12 rupees to 15,827 rupees per 100 kg.

* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent to 2,500 tonnes from a year ago.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were higher due to thin availability in the local market and dwindling stocks while expectations that scanty rains in Karnataka could hit pepper output also aided sentiment.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose 0.60 percent to 43,410 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are likely to stay firm on crop concern. Supplies are already less if the next crop does not do well then shortage will further increase," said Mittal.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 242 rupees to 42,147 rupees.

* Subdued demand from overseas buyers because of higher prices, however, limited the rise.

* Analysts said Indian-origin pepper has few takers as it is quoted $700-$1,000 per tonne higher than other origins.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent to 1,200 tonnes from a year ago.

* India is the third-largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)