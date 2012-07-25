MUMBAI, July 25 Turmeric futures in India hit a fresh contract high as the slow progress of the monsoon hurt sowing operations and on strong export and domestic demand.

* At 0916 GMT, the August turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 4 percent at 6,516 rupees per 100 kg - a fresh contract high.

* Scanty rains and lower sowing are expected to keep turmeric prices firm in the medium to long term, Angel Commodities said in a research note on Wednesday.

* Overseas turmeric sales have been good on demand from the United Arab Emirates and Japan, analysts said.

* At the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric rose 291 rupees to 5,857 rupees per 100 kg.

* NCDEX has removed the 20 percent additional margin on the short side of turmeric contracts, effective Wednesday, according to a notification posted on its website. The special margin of 20 percent on the long side would be continued.

* India's crucial monsoon rains are now expected to be below average, the government said on Monday, turning to contingency plans as rainfall has been about a fifth below normal so far and recent rains have not been enough to ease concerns.

* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* In April, turmeric exports edged up 1 percent to 7,300 tonnes, from a year earlier.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as fresh export enquiries and improved domestic buying aided sentiment while slack stocks with other leading producers also supported the upside.

* Limited stocks and less exportable surplus with Syria and Turkey after lower production are boosting overseas sales from India, analysts said.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 3.65 percent at 16,682.5 rupees per 100 kg after touching a fresh contract high of 16,675 rupees.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies are in the range of 8,000-9,000 bags of 60 kg each.

* "Stockist buying is very strong in the market. Due to very good exports, traders are anticipating a further upside in prices," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sowing of which starts in October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At Unjha's spot market, jeera jumped 257 rupees to 16,175 rupees per 100 kg.

* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent to 2,500 tonnes from a year ago.

PEPPER

Pepper futures traded higher on dwindling stocks and thin daily supplies to local markets, aided by expectations that scanty rains in Karnataka could hit output.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose 0.21 percent to 43,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rains are very poor in Karnataka and could hit the growth of the crop. Concerns over rains are aiding sentiment," said a trader from Kochi,a key market in Kerala.

* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 263 rupees to 42,400 rupees.

* Subdued demand from overseas buyers because of higher prices, however, limited the rise.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent to 1,200 tonnes from a year ago.

* India is the third-largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)