MUMBAI, July 25 Turmeric futures in India hit a
fresh contract high as the slow progress of the monsoon hurt
sowing operations and on strong export and domestic demand.
* At 0916 GMT, the August turmeric contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 4
percent at 6,516 rupees per 100 kg - a fresh contract high.
* Scanty rains and lower sowing are expected to keep
turmeric prices firm in the medium to long term, Angel
Commodities said in a research note on Wednesday.
* Overseas turmeric sales have been good on demand from the
United Arab Emirates and Japan, analysts said.
* At the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric
rose 291 rupees to 5,857 rupees per 100 kg.
* NCDEX has removed the 20 percent additional margin on the
short side of turmeric contracts, effective Wednesday, according
to a notification posted on its website. The special margin of
20 percent on the long side would be continued.
* India's crucial monsoon rains are now expected to be below
average, the government said on Monday, turning to contingency
plans as rainfall has been about a fifth below normal so far and
recent rains have not been enough to ease concerns.
* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's
biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to
fall 30 percent this season.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
* In April, turmeric exports edged up 1 percent to 7,300
tonnes, from a year earlier.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose as fresh export enquiries
and improved domestic buying aided sentiment while slack stocks
with other leading producers also supported the upside.
* Limited stocks and less exportable surplus with Syria and
Turkey after lower production are boosting overseas sales from
India, analysts said.
* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 3.65
percent at 16,682.5 rupees per 100 kg after touching a fresh
contract high of 16,675 rupees.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies are in
the range of 8,000-9,000 bags of 60 kg each.
* "Stockist buying is very strong in the market. Due to very
good exports, traders are anticipating a further upside in
prices," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sowing of which starts in October,
and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At Unjha's spot market, jeera jumped 257 rupees to 16,175
rupees per 100 kg.
* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent to 2,500 tonnes
from a year ago.
PEPPER
Pepper futures traded higher on dwindling stocks and thin
daily supplies to local markets, aided by expectations that
scanty rains in Karnataka could hit output.
* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose
0.21 percent to 43,700 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Rains are very poor in Karnataka and could hit the growth
of the crop. Concerns over rains are aiding sentiment," said a
trader from Kochi,a key market in Kerala.
* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 263 rupees to 42,400 rupees.
* Subdued demand from overseas buyers because of higher
prices, however, limited the rise.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent to 1,200 tonnes
from a year ago.
* India is the third-largest pepper producing country in the
world after Vietnam and Indonesia.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)