MUMBAI, July 27 Turmeric futures in India fell on Friday on extended profit-booking by traders and bearish spot cues.

* At 0839 GMT, the August turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.86 percent to 6,202 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric prices have risen a lot since past month because of strong fundamentals, but now traders are locking their profits at higher levels," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* Parekh, however, does not expect a major fall in prices because of deficient monsoon rains.

* Overseas turmeric sales have been good on demand from the United Arab Emirates and Japan, analysts said.

* At the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 191.5 rupees to 5,606.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's crucial monsoon rains are now expected to be below average, the government said on Monday, turning to contingency plans as rainfall has been about a fifth below normal so far and recent rains have not been enough to ease concerns.

* The total area under cultivation in India, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the yellow spice, is likely to fall 30 percent this season.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were up due to strong overseas demand and improved domestic buying ahead of the festive season.

* Limited stocks and less exportable surplus with Syria and Turkey due to lower production are boosting overseas sales from India, analysts said.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 1.06 percent at 16,410 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sowing of which starts in October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera gained 40 rupees to 16,357 rupees per 100 kg.

* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent from a year ago to 2,500 tonnes.

PEPPER

Pepper futures were up due to scant rains in leading pepper cultivating regions, raising concerns over the output of the crop while slack stocks and thin spot supplies also supported the upside.

* Less rains in Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, could hit the yield of the crop, analysts said.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose 0.21 percent to 43,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Deficit rainfall could hit the yield of the crop and the total output can also come down if the situation does not improve in the coming days," said Parekh.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 169 rupees to 42,363 rupees.

* Subdued demand from overseas buyers because of higher prices, however, limited the rise.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year ago to 1,200 tonnes.

* India is the third-largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)