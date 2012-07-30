MUMBAI, July 30 Turmeric futures in India fell on Monday as traders continued to book profits triggered by a pickup in the spot supplies and increased margins.

* The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) raised the pre expiry margin to 5 percent for the last seven trading days, up from prior 3 percent for the last five days, on both long and short side positions, it said in a statement on its website.

* The exchange has also increased the special margin on the long side to 40 percent from Friday.

* At 0911 GMT, the August turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 1.60 percent to 5,674 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen more than 30 percent since the start of the month.

* "Some correction was expected because prices have risen a lot since the beginning of the month. Local buying has also reduced at these levels but a decline in the sown area is restricting the downside," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At the Nizamabad spot market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 366 rupees to 5,222 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers at the Erode market in Tamil Nadu increased supplies to 9,000 bags of 70 kg each on Monday as compared with 7,000-8,000 bags last week on expectation of further drop in prices, traders said.

* India's crucial June-September monsoon rains were 29 percent below average in the first month of the season, while the rains were about 15 percent below average so far in July.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on profit-booking followed by bearish spot cues due to increased supplies in the spot market amid lacklustre demand.

* Daily supplies at the Unjha market in Gujarat increased to 14,000 bags of 60 kg each as compared with 8,000 bags last week, traders said.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 2.67 percent at 15,217 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Increased supplies into the market at a time when demand has slowed down is creating pressure. Prices are expected to fall by another 200-300 rupees in the near term," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 244 rupees to 15,996 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gujarat, the top producer of jeera has received very less rains so far in the season, data with India Meteorological department showed.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sowing of which starts in October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent from a year ago to 2,500 tonnes.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose due to poor monsoon rains in leading pepper cultivating regions, raising concerns over the output of the crop and on less spot supplies.

* Less rains in Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, could hit the yield of the crop, analysts said.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose 1.64 percent to 44,705 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The most active August contract may touch 45,400 rupees by the end of the week as supplies are very thin and demand is strong," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper rose 209 rupees to 42,735 rupees.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year ago to 1,200 tonnes.

* India is the third-largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)