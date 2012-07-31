MUMBAI, July 31 Indian turmeric futures ended a four-day descent on expectations of lower sowing after prices fell sharply since last year and on scant rains in main cultivating regions.

* However, an increase in margins by the exchange is restricting the upside, analysts said.

* The exchange increased the special margin on the long side to 40 percent.

* At 0948 GMT, the August turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.46 percent at 5,728 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rains are poor in our area. Turmeric prices are expected to stay firm because of lower sowing area and poor rains," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* India's crucial June-September monsoon rains were 29 percent below average in the first month of the season, while the rains were about 15 percent below average so far in July.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* At the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric slipped 6 rupees to 5,214 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were lower as farmers increased supplies in the domestic market fearing a further drop in prices amid subdued demand.

* Daily supplies at the Unjha market in Gujarat increased to 12,000-14,000 bags of 60 kg each as compared with 8,000 bags last week, traders said.

* The August jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 1.20 percent at 15,175 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rising supplies from farmers are weighing on sentiment. Buyers are staying away from the market on expectation of some more dip in prices," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 60 rupees to 15,936 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gujarat, the country's top jeera producer, has received very less rain so far, data with India Meteorological Department showed.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sowing of which starts in October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent from a year ago to 2,500 tonnes.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell to their maximum intra-day levels of 4 percent tracking a bearish spot market and sluggish overseas sales due to high-priced Indian produce.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX fell 4 percent to 42,895 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overseas demand has been poor due to high prices of Indian produce in the global market as compared to other competitors," said a trader from Kochi.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year ago to 1,200 tonnes.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 423 rupees to 42,510 rupees.

* However, analysts and traders expect prices to bounce back due to deficient rains and thin supplies.

* Scanty rain in Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, could hit yields, analysts said.

* India is the third-largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)