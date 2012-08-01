MUMBAI Aug 1 Jeera, or cumin seed, futures jumped on Wednesday as arrivals declined in the spot market amid a pickup in local and overseas demand.

* At 0947 GMT, the September jeera contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.79 percent at 16,055 rupees per 100 kg.

* Daily supplies at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state, dropped to just 6,000 bags of 60 kg each compared with 12,000-14,000 bags on Tuesday, traders said. At Unjha, jeera rose 82 rupees to 16,057 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies to the market have reduced significantly but demand is firm. The September contract is expected to touch 16,500 rupees in a day or two," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Gujarat, the country's top jeera producer, has received very little rain so far, data with the India Meteorological Department shows.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent from a year ago to 2,500 tonnes.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose as a squeeze in daily supplies and thin stocks supported bargain buying after a 4 percent fall in the previous session outweighed weak overseas sales due to high-priced Indian produce.

* The most-active August contract on the NCDEX rose 2.06 percent to 43,780 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Yields are expected to decline due to less rains this season. Demand from the local buyers is likely to stay firm ahead of festivals," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst with Nirmal Bang.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper gained 259 rupees to 42,505 rupees.

* Scanty rain in Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, could hit yields, analysts said.

* India is the third-largest pepper producing country in the world after Vietnam and Indonesia.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as traders opted to take advantage of the higher prices though expectations of a decline in the area under cultivation and lower rains in the main growing regions were seen supporting prices at lower levels.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX was down 1.97 percent at 5,958 rupees per 100 kg. It rose more than 41 percent in July.

* Analysts do not see any sharp fall in prices because of profit-taking as the spot market is supportive because of lower sowing area and poor rains.

* "Sentiment is up in spot because of less rains in the top producing states. Total area under turmeric is expected to decline by around 30 percent," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* At the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric gained 30 rupees to 5,293 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)