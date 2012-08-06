MUMBAI Aug 6 Turmeric futures rose on Monday as the market fretted over the lower area sown in leading cultivating regions while some overseas enquires aided buying amid a drop in spot supplies.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric this season after prices fell sharply since last year.

* India's monsoon rains are expected to be deficient in 2012, the weather office said on Aug. 3.

* At 0927 GMT, the September turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 3.65 percent at 6,584 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals at the Nizamabad market dropped to 2,000 bags of 70 kg each against an average trade of 3,000-4,000 bags," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric jumped 412.5 rupees to 5,711 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures were trading higher due to improved overseas sales and thin supplies in the global market.

* Farmers in the domestic market have held back supplies on hopes of a further rise in prices while supplies from other origins have also been thin due to lower stocks.

* Gujarat, the country's top jeera producer, has received scanty rain so far, data with the India Meteorological Department shows.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Expectations of improved overseas sales from India due to restricted supplies from Syria and Turkey and lower domestic arrivals are expected to keep jeera prices firm, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX was up 0.88 percent at 17,140 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 116 rupees to 16,464 rupees per 100 kg.

* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent from a year ago to 2,500 tonnes.

PEPPER

Pepper futures rose on expectations that deficient rains could hit yields and also due to a squeeze in daily supplies and lower stocks.

* Scanty rain in Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, could hit yields, analysts said.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX rose 0.32 percent to 44,075 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There are very limited supplies in the market. The coming crop could also get hit if rains do not improve," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 252 rupees to 42,619 rupees on sluggish exports.

* Hudani expects the September contract to touch 44,400 rupees by the end of the session.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)