MUMBAI Aug 7 Turmeric futures fell on Tuesday as traders cashed out gains at higher prices driven by a decline in overseas and spot demand.

* India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has barred traders from taking fresh positions for turmeric August contract from Tuesday until the expiry of the contract.

* However, lower area sown in leading cultivating regions seen supporting buying on dips, analysts said. Farmers slashed the area under turmeric this season after prices fell sharply since last year.

* The September turmeric contract on the NCDEX closed 2.5 percent down at 6,440 rupees per 100 kg. The contract hit a 4 percent upper circuit in the previous session.

* India's monsoon rains are expected to be deficient in 2012, the weather office said on Aug. 3.

* "Overseas enquiries were slack at these levels. Prices have increased sharply in the past few weeks, now some correction should come," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* In the Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 65 rupees to 5,711 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as rains over some parts of Gujarat state, the country's top producer, weighed on sentiment.

* Gujarat has received light rains over the past 2-3 days, but overall the monsoon has been weak so far.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* "It's raining in some parts of the state but more rains are needed," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, which is a key market in Gujarat.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX closed 3 percent down at 16,437.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, jeera fell 44 rupees to 16,456 rupees per 100 kg.

* In April, cumin exports rose 6 percent from a year earlier to 2,500 tonnes.

PEPPER

Pepper futures ended steady as low domestic supplies and dwindling stocks were offset by sluggish exports.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX ended almost steady at 43,890 rupees per 100 kg.

* Scanty rain in Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper producing states, could hit yields, analysts said.

* "Lower stocks in the domestic market and buying ahead of the festive season is expected to support prices," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* In Kochi, a key market in Kerala, spot pepper was almost steady at 42,638 rupees.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)