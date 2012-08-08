MUMBAI Aug 8 Turmeric futures hit the maximum
daily lower limit of 4 percent on Wednesday on extended
profit-taking, driven by a bearish trend in the domestic market
where demand was poor due to higher prices.
* At 0940 GMT, the September turmeric contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 4
percent to 6,092 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has risen more
than 41 percent since the start of July on a decline in the
seeded area.
* Turmeric prices are expected to trade weak on
profit-taking but the trend remains bullish on lower sowing,
Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Wednesday.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric
fell 140 rupees to 5,571 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's monsoon rains are expected to be deficient in
2012, the weather office said on Aug. 3.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric sowing this season
after prices fell sharply since the last year.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell as parts of Gujarat, the
country's top producer, received rains while overseas demand
declined.
* Some areas in Gujarat and Saurashtra are expected to
receive rains in the next 2-3 days, the weather office said in a
statement on its website.
* "Export enquires were very thin today as everyone was
expecting a correction in prices," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader
from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers
depend on the rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX fell
0.56 percent to 16,345 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera rose 23 rupees to
16,479 rupees per 100 kg on thin domestic supplies.
PEPPER
Pepper futures edged down as a squeeze in supplies and lower
inventory was offset by sluggish exports due to expensive Indian
produce.
* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX
edged down 0.11 percent to 43,840 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The price of Indian pepper is very high in the
international market. Fresh arrivals from Indonesia and Malaysia
are also weighing on sentiment," said a trader from Kochi, a key
market in Kerala.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year
earlier to 1,200 tonnes.
* Scanty rains in Kerala and Karnataka states, the leading
pepper producers, are seen lowering yields, analysts said.
* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 89.5 rupees to 42,727.5 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)