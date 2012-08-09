MUMBAI Aug 9 Turmeric futures fell on Thursday
as traders continued to cash out gains after the recent rise in
prices while improved rains and a decline in domestic demand
weighed.
* At 0937 GMT, the September turmeric contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell
2.69 percent to 5,928 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has risen
more than 36 percent since July on a decline in the seeded area.
* The exchange has barred traders from taking fresh
positions in the August contract from Tuesday until the expiry
of the contract.
* "Weather is cloudy and it's raining at some places but
nothing can compensate the sharp decline in area. Prices should
now consolidate in this range because factors are supportive,"
said R.K. Vishwanath, a trader from Erode in Tamil Nadu.
* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric
fell 53 rupees to 5,502 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's monsoon rains are expected to be deficient in
2012, the weather office said on Aug. 3.
* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes
about nine months to harvest.
* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric sowing this season
after prices fell sharply since the last year.
JEERA
Jeera, or cumin seed, futures earsed early losses due to a
decline in spot supplies but rains in parts of Gujarat, the
country's top producer, which would improve soil moisture,
restricted the upside.
* "Weather has improved and rains in Gujarat are likely to
increase soil moisture...helpful for the rabi crops," said
Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX was up
0.33 percent at 16,112.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, jeera fell 184.5 rupees
to 16,263 rupees per 100 kg.
PEPPER
Pepper futures rose on thin supplies and lower inventory but
weak overseas sales kept the upside limited.
* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX
rose 0.23 percent to 43,860 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Poor exports are weighing on sentiment but long-term
trend is bullish. Prices are unlikely to fall below 42,000
rupees and could touch 50,000 ruppes in long term," said Hudani.
* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year
earlier to 1,200 tonnes.
* Scanty rains in Kerala and Karnataka states, the leading
pepper producers, are seen lowering yields, analysts said.
* In Kochi,a key market in Kerala, spot pepper fell 49.5
rupees to 42,597.5 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)