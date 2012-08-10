MUMBAI Aug 10 Turmeric futures fell for a fourth straight session on Friday due to subdued overseas enquires and as higher prices weighed on local demand.

* At 0949 GMT, the September turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.31 percent to 5,886 rupees per 100 kg. The contract has risen more than 36 percent since July on a decline in the seeded area.

* The exchange has barred traders from taking fresh positions in the August contract from Tuesday until the expiry of the contract.

* "Turmeric may fall by another 80-100 rupees because demand has slipped and buyers are awaiting some more correction in prices," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Reddy expects turmeric September contract to take support around 5,700 rupees.

* Rains picked up in the week to Aug. 8 from a shortfall of 4 percent the week earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on its website.

* Turmeric is planted between June and August and takes about nine months to harvest.

* Farmers slashed the area under turmeric sowing this season after prices fell sharply since last year.

JEERA

Jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to weak overseas demand at higher prices but thin domestic supplies kept the downside limited.

* "Export demand has come down at higher prices. It is expected to trade in a range in short term," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The September jeera contract on the NCDEX was down 0.32 percent at 16,330 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Pepper futures fell due to absence of overseas demand but concerns over output due to deficient rains in Karnataka and firm spot demand amid thin supplies kept the downside limited.

* In Kerala and Karnataka, the leading pepper cultivating states of the country, rains were deficient as on Aug. 8, the weather office data showed.

* The most-active September contract on the NCDEX fell 0.58 percent to 43,710 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Indian pepper is the costliest in the global market due to which export orders are almost negligible. But prices are unlikely to fall much because less rains are seen impacting the pepper crop," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

* In April, pepper exports fell 47 percent from a year earlier to 1,200 tonnes.

* In Kochi, spot pepper rose 280 rupees to 42,875 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)